Bids for two upcoming street improvement projects have received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Public Works Committee approved bids for the Marianne Terrance and Pine Street intersection street improvement project and the Wrigley Drive street improvement project, Jan. 30.

The bids still have to be approved by the full city council.

Both projects are scheduled to begin in March.

The public works committee unanimously approved the bid of Asphalt Contractors, Inc. of Union Grove to work on the Marianne Terrance and Pine Street intersection project.

Officials of Asphalt Contractors, Inc. submitted a bid of about $1.01 million.

Four other companies submitted a bid for the project including:

Willkomm Excavating of Union Grove for about $1.02 million

The Wanasek Group of Burlington for about $1.04 million

Rock Road Companies, Inc. of Elkhorn for about $1.1 million

Reesmans Excavating & Grading, Inc. of Burlington for about $1.4 million.

Joseph DeYoung, project manager for engineering firm MSA Professional Services, Inc., said he is pleased with the number of bids that were received for the project.

“We do think those prices are competitive,” DeYoung said. “We don’t think we will be doing any better than that.”

The Marianne Terrace and Pine Tree Lane intersection project is set to include road reconstruction and water main replacement. The project also is set to include installing additional stormwater inlets and removing excess pavement on Marianne Terrace and installing a potential turnaround location near the end of that road.

“It’s a full road reconstruction and because there’s been water main breaks in the past, they decided to replace the water main on this, so that’s going to be taken care of as well,” DeYoung said. “Then they’re going to follow up and do some stormwater improvements as well.”

Representatives from MSA Professional Services presented two alternative bids to the contracting companies to be voted on by the aldermen.

One alternative bid included maintaining the excess pavement on Marianne Terrace, which would have costed about an additional $17,000.

DeYoung said several residents who live near the intersection use that excess pavement as a parking area.

However, the public works committee did not vote on the alternative bid.

“The alternative bid was basically to put back the pavement where it is currently, so it’s like maintaining it’s current condition,” DeYoung said. “It’s pretty much a wider stretch of road that has been used for parking.”

The other alternative bid included having the project completed by late May instead of June, which would have costed about an additional $40,000.

However, the public works committee did not vote on that alternative bid either.

“Basically, it was an early completion,” DeYoung said. “We would have incentivized them to get it done prior to the regular scheduled deadline.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he did not want the city to spend an additional $40,000 to have the project completed a month early.

“I don’t think I could spend $40,000 for 30 days of convenience,” Hedlund said.

Alderman John Halverson said “I agree.”

DeYoung told the aldermen that they are not required to vote on the alternative bid, but it would allow the project to be completed before Lake Geneva’s tourism season.

“That’s why I provided it as an alternative,” DeYoung said. “We’ve informed the contractor of that choice, but you can avoid that by not awarding it, but then he gets additional time to get the work completed.”

Wrigley Drive project

The public works committee approved the bid of All-Ways Contractors, Inc. of Brookfield to work on the Wrigley Drive road reconstruction project. The company submitted a bid of about $252,572.

Other companies that submitted a bid for the project included:

The Wanasek Group of Burlington for about $287,859

Wolf Paving of Oconomowoc for about $288,358

Asphalt Contractors, Inc. of Union Grove for about $289,747

Payne & Dolan, Inc. of Waukesha for about $313,909.

The Wrigley Drive project is set to include road resurfacing work, storm water sewer drainage improvements, pavement markings and expanding the sidewalk along the right side of the road near Geneva Lake.

“Nothing too fancy about this one. It’s pretty straight forward,” DeYoung said.

The project is set to be completed by late May.

“It’s right there before Memorial Day,” DeYoung said. “We wanted this done before tourism season.”

Representatives from MSA Professional Services are scheduled to conduct public informational meetings regarding the two projects in February.

