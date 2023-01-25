Bay village board approves trustee salary, reimbursement rates for 2023; Resolution sets May 13 date for local observation of International Migratory Bird Day

Despite a period of significant national price inflation, salaries and expense reimbursement rates for Williams Bay Village Board trustees will remain unchanged in 2023.
On recommendation of the board’s Finance & Personnel Committee—chairman Lowell Wright and members Jim D’Alessandro and Robert Umans—Williams Bay Village Board trustees on Jan. 16 approved adoption of Resolution R-2-23, establishing 2023 salaries and expense reimbursement levels for the offices of village president and village trustee.
The salary and reimbursement levels, as well as the manner of their payment, are reviewed and established by the village board annually in January.
Under the resolution, the village president shall receive an annual salary of $3,750 and village board trustees shall receive an annual salary of $2,350. The village president and trustees, meanwhile, shall individually receive an annual expense payment of $600 to reimburse them for expenses incurred in the performance of their duties.
The resolution calls for salary and expense reimbursement payments to be paid on a quarterly basis.
In board discussions, it was noted that the salaries and reimbursement rates have been unchanged for more than a decade.
Proclamation approved
The board approved village president Bill Duncan’s proclamation of Saturday, May 13 as International Migratory Bird Day in Williams Bay as part of the community’s annual renewal of its membership with Shorewood-based Bird City Wisconsin.
Founded in 2003 with a mission to encourage Wisconsin communities to implement sound bird-conservation practices by offering public recognition to those that succeed in enhancing the environment for birds and educating the public about the interactions between birds and people and the contributions birds make to a healthy community, today a total of 96 Wisconsin communities are registered members of Bird City Wisconsin.
“I, William Duncan, as President of the Village of Williams Bay, Wisconsin, do hereby proclaim May 13, 2023 as International Migratory Bird Day in the Village of Williams Bay, and I encourage all citizens to celebrate this observance and to support efforts to protect and conserve migratory birds and their habitats in our community and the world at large,” Duncan said in issuing the proclamation.
International Migratory Bird Day (IMBD) is held annually on the second Saturday in May, although it’s observance is not limited to a single day. The observance is a conservation initiative that brings awareness on conserving migratory birds and their habitats through a variety of avenues, including engaging the general public to care about maintaining healthy bird populations and protecting breeding, non-breeding and stopover habitats used by migratory birds.
A Bird City Wisconsin member community since 2010, the Village of Williams Bay today is a designated “High Flyer” member of Bird City Wisconsin, a membership status awarded to select communities that demonstrably go above and beyond in their dedication to local conservation and education efforts.
Other Walworth County registered Bird City Wisconsin member communities are Fontana and High Flyer members Lake Geneva and Whitewater.
In other developments at the Jan. 16 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board:
Following a public hearing, denied on a split 4-1 vote a petition from Breezy Bay, LLC managing member Dana Levar for the discontinuance of an unpaved and unused 16.5-foot-wide alley located in the Hanson’s Addition Subdivision, first platted in March 1894. Voting to deny were Duncan and trustees Umans, D’ Alessando and Matt Stanek. Wright cast the minority dissenting vote.
Approved contracts with Madison-based Gordon Flesch Co., one of the largest independent providers of office technology solutions in the nation, for laserfiche software at a cost of $9,993; and a document scanning project encompassing an estimated 113,000 pages, 750 drawings and 2,505 addresses at a cost of $16,921.
Approved the appointment of Ralph Cincinelli to a three-year term as a Barrett Memorial Library board trustee, following the resignation of trustee Bryan Esarco. The library board seat represents the Village of Williams Bay.
Approved the addition of Barrett Memorial Library Board President Edgar Mosshamer and Library Board Treasurer Mary Connolly as authorized signers for the library’s bank account.
Approved the issuance of an original Operator License to Williams Bay resident Elyssa L. Ross in connection with the applicant’s employment at Harpoon Willie’s Pub & Eatery, 8 E. Geneva St. in downtown Williams Bay.
Reviewed a report on the village’s fourth quarter 2022 legal fees billed by counsel Consigny Law Firm, which totaled $9,357. Legal fees from Consigny for the year were a cumulative $41,120. A total of $50,000 had been budgeted for 2022 legal fees.
