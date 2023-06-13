Already looking ahead to the 2023-2024 school year on the heels of the recently-completed 2022-2023 school year, the Williams Bay Board of Education on June 12 approved a request for the Williams Bay High School Band and Choir to travel to New Orleans.

In board discussions around the request from Choir Director Jessica Miles and Band Director Nathan Weirick, Williams Bay School District Adminstrator Dr. Bill White noted that the trip had originally been planned prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which scuttled the initial tour.

The March 22-28, 2024 band and choir trip to New Orleans is being organized by Bloomington, Wisc.-based Warco Transportation, a family-owned firm specializing in motorcoach and school bus transportation and tour services for groups, schools and corporations.

The tour is slated to include deluxe motor coach bus transportation; tour guides for a New Orleans city tour; four nights of lodging and four continental breakfasts at the Hampton Inn in suburban Metairie, La.; a pizza dinner; dinner at Mulate’s: The Original Cajun Restaurant; a dinner cruise on the Mississippi River steamboat Natchez and a pre-cruise Williams Bay High School band and choir performance on the Natchez deck; dinner and a cooking demonstration at the New Orleans School of Cooking; a performance and jazz lecture at Palm Court Jazz; and tours of the Aquarium of the Americas, the National World War II Museum, the New Orleans French Quarter, the Jeam Lafitte Swamp, Blair Kern’s Mardi Gras World, and the Destrehan Plantation.

Staffing changes

Board members approved a number of personnel transactions at the June 12 meeting, approving the resignations of elementary school teacher Brooke Lile, junior varsity volleyball coach Jessica Soskich, occupational therapist Rebecca Whittaker and elementary lunchroom supervisors Crystal Garcia and Lisa Aranda.

The Board of Education approved a number of personnel appointments — Chris Colosimo as special education director and school psychologist, Kerry Hertel and Cathy Theobald as 50% time 3K teacher assistants, Amanda Lisenby as 4K teacher assistant, Hillary Mahoney as an elementary teacher, Devin Servin as a high school teacher, and Julie Witt as an elementary lunchroom supervisor.

In other staffing news, the Board of Education approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Big Foot Union High School District for the services of Williams Bay High School English language teacher Anne Marie Gump for the 2023-2024 school year.

The full-time position held by Gump, a Williams Bay resident, would be shared 60% time by Williams Bay and 40% time by Big Foot.

Membership renewal

In advance of an Aug. 1 application deadline, the Williams Bay Board of Education approved its annual one-year membership renewal with the Stevens Point-based Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for select Grades 9-12 sports.

The WIAA membership renewal comes at no cost to the Williams Bay School District.

A WIAA Board of Control April 2015 suspension of dues and fees until the 2017-18 school year became permanent as a result of membership action at its 2017 annual meeting.

Sports included in Williams Bay’s membership renewal with the WIAA includes two new sports co-ops for the 2023-2024 school year — boys lacrosse with Elkhorn Area High School, and girls wrestling with Big Foot Union High School.

Sports included in the WIAA membership renewal include:

Boys — baseball, basketball, cross country, eight-player football, golf, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, swim and dive, tennis, track and field, and wrestling.

Girls — basketball, cross country, golf, gymnastics, soccer, softball, swim and dive, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

Other news

In other developments at the June 12 meeting, the Williams Bay Board of Education approved:

Moving its regular July business meeting from Monday, July 10 to Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m., following the district’s annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Lecture Center at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67).

Three Fall 2024 Start College Now applications for Williams Bay High School students to take Gateway Technical College classes.

Scheduling a board work session for Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8-11 a.m.

