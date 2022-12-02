Bay board holds first reading on proposed nuisance animal ordinance; Trustees approve $198,980 ambulance purchase

Dawn Mancuso speaks before the Williams Bay Village Board on Nov. 21 Longtime Williams Bay entrepreneur Dawn Mancuso, business partner with Jennifer Veith and Jane Larsen in Green Grocer & Deli and Clear Wat…

As the old adage goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

After going back to the drawing board last month after community concerns arose, the Williams Bay Building, Zoning and Ordinance on Nov. 21 held a first meeting on proposed Ordinance 2022-18 “to address the harboring of uncontrolled animals ... constituting a public nuisance.”

The village’s prior proposed ordinance addressing nuisance animals, Ordinance 2022-13 governing the allowable number of dogs and cats per dwelling unit, was returned to committee on a split Oct. 3 vote following its second reading. The first reading was held Sept. 19.

Moving forward, village officials are no longer proposing a limit to the number of dogs and cats. Instead, the proposed ordinance focuses on addressing any “uncontrolled animals.”

One issue that has come up in the past is the number of feral cats in Williams Bay.

If passed at a future village board meeting, proposed Ordinance 2022-18 would create subpart Section 235-5 M of the Village of Williams Bay Code of Ordinances concerning public nuisances affecting peace and safety.

Williams Bay Building, Zoning and Ordinance Committee Chairman Adam Jaramillo performed the first reading of the proposed ordinance, which noted in part that the village had “become aware of public safety issues arising from certain properties upon which uncontrolled animals are harbored which then wander freely throughout the area, thereby threatening or endangering the safety or the residents or neighboring properties and others throughout the village,” with the committee recommending creation of Section 253-5 “to address the harboring of uncontrolled animals by recognizing said behavior as constituting a public nuisance.”

If Ordinance 2022-18 is passed, newly created Section 253-5 M would govern “the harboring or otherwise providing of shelter, food or other such comfort to any animal, whether domesticated or undomesticated, which is not kept within the boundaries of a property and is free to wander within the village.”

A second reading of the proposed ordinance is slated for the Monday, Dec. 5 village board meeting.

If approved by the board, the ordinance would take effect upon publication, as provided by law.

WEDC grant program

Looking to support local economic development in Williams Bay and successful longtime local entrepreneurs and business partners Dawn Mancuso, Jennifer Veith and Jane Larsen, trustees approved having the Village of Williams Bay serve as the grant applicant and administrative fiscal agent for Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Community Development Investment Grant Program financing in support of jointly-owned Green Grocer & Deli, 24 W. Geneva St., and Clear Waters Salon & Day Spa, 18 W. Geneva St., which have long rented space in the historic Bay Centre Building.

Clear Waters Salon & Day Spa was launched 18 years ago, followed by Green Grocer & Deli five years later.

If approved by the WEDC, the reimbursement-styled Community Development Investment Grant Program financing would allow Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon Spa to build a new 8,000-square-foot commercial building on long-vacant land purchased in 2020 at Geneva Street (State Hwy. 67) and North Walworth Avenue in Williams Bay’s Village Center District.

“The first floor would be the Green Grocer and the salon,” Mancuso told the board. “The second floor will be spa space with a couple of condo units and then the third floor will be penthouse-style units with a rooftop garden and space for the Green Grocer to have a feeding area up there.

“I think it’s great,” said Trustee Jim D’Allesandro of the proposed development plans. “I’m looking forward to it.”

It’s anticipated that the proposed new building, which would double space for the two businesses, would spur the hiring of 12 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees for Green Grocer and 30 FTE’s for Clear Waters over a three-year period.

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity for the Village Center of Williams Bay,” said village administrator Becky Tobin. “That lot has been vacant for almost 20 years now. To finally see this property being redeveloped could spearhead other types of development in the Village Center.”

Chaplain appointment approved

In other news, village board members approved the appointment of Williams Bay resident Bill Myers, a 5-year former Michigan police department chaplain, as a volunteer chaplain to serve the Williams Bay Police Department.

“He has a deep knowledge of chaplaincy programs,” said Williams Bay Police Chief Justin P. Timm, who noted Myers also has a background in providing community leadership services. “He’s really rooted in the officer wellness and spiritual wellness we’re trying to instill and really promote here in Williams Bay, the wellness piece, another factor that we can push forward as an option for officers as well as fire department, village staff and community members, really. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Ambulance purchase approved

Capitalizing on a discounted price, Williams Bay trustees approved entering into a $198,980 purchase agreement with Antigo-based dealer Pomasl Fire Equipment, Inc. for the purchase of a demonstrator model ambulance for the Williams Bay Rescue Squad.

“The Finance Committee was presented with the opportunity to purchase a demo model ambulance at significantly less cost than a new one,” said Village Trustee Lowell Wright, Finance Committee chairman.

The purchase will be funded, in part, by $85,000 in American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) fund awards, with the remainder of the cost covered by borrowing.

The agreement, inclusive of a chassis, body and equipment, calls for the purchase of a Demers MX164 ambulance manufactured by Van Wert, Ohio-based Demers Ambulance USA, Inc.

The ambulance, built on a 2022 Chevrolet G4500 cutaway van chassis, will include a UV-C air sterilization unit among other items.

The new ambulance will replace the department’s existing ambulance, which is expected to be delivered in January, according to village administrator Becky Tobin.

“If we were to order an ambulance, we’d be waiting about 18 months and we’d pay more money, so this was a win-win,” Tobin noted.

Site plan approval tabled

The village board tabled action on a site plan approval request from Williams Bay resident Jack Kirkwood for a proposed single-story, two-unit frame and stone veneer office building development on a vacant lot at 203 Elmhurst Ct. in Williams Bay’s downtown Village Center District, which is a mixture of commercial and residential properties.

“It was a tricky site...,” said Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan. “The motion that came from Plan Commission regarding drainage and water-handling on this [site] is that the site plan moving forward must have the approval of the village engineer. There was concern about that.”

The site plan and architectural drawings were drawn up by Warren Hansen of Farris, Hansen & Associates, Elkhorn.

“The board didn’t feel comfortable approving that until the village engineer signs off on everything,” Tobin noted.

Other news

In other developments at the Nov. 21 village board meeting, Williams Bay trustees:

Approved the Water & Sewer Committee’s proposed 2023 sewer utility budget, which calls for a small $8,519 surplus, with $1,280,176 in budget expenditures offset by a projected $1,288,695 in expenditures.

Approved the Water & Sewer Committee’s proposed deficit 2023 water utility budget, which calls for anticipated revenues of $1,068,610 and proposed expenditures of $1,472,908. Committee chair Rob Umans said the $404,298 overage would be covered by the village’s fund balance.

Approved moving emergency services radio quotes from McHenry, Ill.-based Radicom Business Communications Systems to the village board’s Finance Committee for review. The quotes, which expire Dec. 15, were $66,485 for police department radio equipment and $107,708 for fire department radio equipment. The village board is expected to take up the quotes for discussion and possible action on Monday, Dec. 5.

Approved a one-year request from Walworth-based Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS Education) to place a buoy-tethered sensor by Williams Bay’s swimming beach as part of a student learning project to measure water and ambient air temperatures, turbidity, wind speed, total dissolved solids and phosphorus, as well as monitor boat wake and regular wave activity. The sensor housing, sensor system and analytics will all be student designed, build and configured as part of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) project.

Approved having Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers submit a completed corrosion controls study and ammonia reduction action plan on behalf of the village to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources prior to a Dec. 30 filing deadline.

Passed Resolution R-30-22, a joint resolution of the Barrett Memorial Library Board and the Williams Bay Village Board calling for any remaining funds at the end of the library’s fiscal year to be placed in the library’s reserve account, and any shortfalls to be taken from the library’s reserve account. The resolution’s effective date commences with the 2023 annual budget.

Passed Resolution R-31-22, committing the Village of Williams Bay’s Dec. 31, 2022 fund balances as follows: $450,000 for the Fire Department Building and $300,000 for pier slips.

Passed Resolution R-32-22, establishing 2023 salaries and hourly wages for village employees. Detailed information on 2023 village salaries and wages is in the Nov. 21 board meeting packet, publicly available online at https://www.williamsbay.org/home/pages/meetings-minutes.

Winter parking reminder

Duncan and Timm issued a reminder that winter parking rules are in effect in the Village of Williams Bay from Nov. 15 through April 15, when there will be no street parking in the village from 2-6 a.m., except under limited exceptions.