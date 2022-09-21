Bay board hires new teacher: Gump to fill newly-created position

Convening a three-minute 7:30 a.m. special board meeting to take up personnel transactions on Sept. 7, the Williams Board of Education approved the hiring of Williams Bay resident Anne Marie Gump to serve as an English language teacher at Williams Bay Middle School-High School.
Gump served as a longtime teacher with Harvard School District No. 50 in Harvard, Ill. most recently served an English Language Learner (ELL) teacher at Woods Creek Elementary School in Illinois’ Crystal Lake Elementary District No. 47.
Gump’s first day on the job at Williams Bay Middle School-High School was Monday, Sept. 19.
Gump holds a Bachelors of Science in psychology from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and a Master of Arts in elementary education and teaching from National Louis University.
Gump fills a newly-created position to accommodate new students coming into the Williams Bay School District.