Bay board green-lights seven tourist rooming house requests; Trustees approve $80,000 purchase of emergency management vehicle

Nestled on the scenic northern shores of Geneva Lake, west of Lake Geneva, the Village of Williams Bay has long been a popular tourism destination. It now becomes even more so.

Acting on Plan Commission approval recommendations, the Williams Bay village board on Aug. 15 approved seven Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests paving the way for the addition of tourist rooming house units catering to stays of 1-6 consecutive days by paying guests.

Public input

During public comment, 10 Williams Bay residents addressed the board on the topic of tourist rooming houses in the village.

James Zakos, of 57 N. Walworth Ave., was in favor of tourist rooming houses in the village center as long as parking doesn’t become an issue, while Joel Regna of 55 Cherry St. spoke in favor of having tourist rooming houses exclusively in the village center.

Sandy Wolff, of 104 N. Walworth Ave., said she currently has two tourist rooming houses in close proximity and doesn’t have any issues with them, speaking in favor of approving the requests for 171 Elmhurst St. and 69 N. Walworth Ave.

Tim Halas of 134 Elmhurst St. expressed opposition to the requested six tourist room house units proposed at 171 Elmhurst St.

Gene Freitag, 122 N. Walworth Ave., was concerned about too many cars parking at each property, adding his feelings that Williams Bay is becoming known as a place to party.

Lisa Weiler, of 185 Elmhurst St., voiced her concerns about too many cars parking on the street.

Tom Shaughnessy, of 45 Liechty Dr., spoke in favor of the tourist rooming house request for 69 N. Walworth Ave., citing its location in a commercial area of the village.

Michele Olszewski, 176 W. Geneva St., voiced concerns that there are too many visitors in Williams Bay instead of full-time residents, noting enrollment in the Williams Bay School District is declining.

Chris Kirby, of 48 Olive St., discussed non-compliance issues with the current ordinance at 171 Elmhurst St.

Mike Weiler, of 185 Elmhurst St., questioned what the occupancy requirements are since the Nomad Living’s “Northshore Hideaway” units at 171 Elmhurst St. are still under construction.

The board votes

Ultimately, Williams Bay Village Board trustees voted to approve all seven tourist rooming house CUP requests.

The votes were as follows:

Dancing Dudes, LLC, “The Williams Bay Walk Up,” 69 N. Walworth Ave.—Dawn Mancuso, agent. The request encompasses two apartments, one a 2-bedroom and one a 1-bedroom.. The request was unanimously approved by the village board with the provision that the license could be reviewed at any time.

Nomad Living, LLC, “Northshore Hideaway,” 171 Elmhurst St., Units 101-106—Stephen Greenberg, agent. The requests for the six units were approved by village trustees in six separate requests on split 4-1 votes, with the condition that a designated operator be available to respond to the property within one hour in the event of an emergency or complaint to the Village of Williams Bay. In the six votes, village president Duncan and board trustees James D’Alessandro, George Vlach and Lowell Wright all voted to approved the requests, with trustee Adam Jaramillo casting lone dissenting votes.

Williams Bay village administrator Becky Tobin said properties approved as tourist rooming houses allow the village “more control versus a short-term rental.”

“It gives the village a little more authority and control if properties are not in compliance of where they’re supposed to be,,” she said. “I would see that as a positive. With short-term rentals, we don’t have that control.”

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 15 meeting, Williams Bay Village Board trustees:

Approved a certified survey map submitted by owners Michael and Tracy Sierakowski and agent Chad Pollard to “clean up” the ownership of Park Place between Constance Drive and Parkhurst Place by splitting Tax Key Parcel No. WWUP 00012 into two lots and by dedicating Park Place to the Village of Williams Bay

Approved the $80,000 purchase of an emergency management vehicle from Des Moines, Iowa-based Karl Emergency Vehicle. The vehicle will be used by Williams Bay Police Chief Justin P. Timm, who also serves as the village’s emergency management director.

Approved the issuance of a pro-rated short-term rental license refund of $1,132.50 to NOMAD Living, LLC.

Approved a liquor license map amendment sought by Green Grocer & Deli, 24 W. Geneva St., allowing Green Grocer to reinstate outdoor alcohol consumption on the outdoor patio at its Bay Centre Building location in downtown Williams Bay.

Approved seeking bids for the fencing, lighting and the development of two tennis courts and two half basketball courts at the village park facility in the 2600 Block of Theatre Road.