Bay board approves additional tourist rooming houses; EMS referendum information sessions set for Oct. 19, 24

The Village of Williams Bay maxed out its 15 authorized tourist rooming house permits on Monday, as village trustees approved conditional use permits for three additional tourist rooming house operations in the village’s central business district.

Back in June, the Williams Bay Village Board approved increasing the village’s number of capped tourist rooming house permits from 7 to 15 to meet rising demand for accommodations in Williams Bay.

Conditional use permits to establish tourist rooming house dwelling units to accommodate paying guests for 1-6 consecutive nights were approved for:

Bayside Beauty, LLC for 150 N. Walworth Ave.

Darwin and Annemarie Sampson for 38 W. Geneva St.

John and Susan Holmes for 27 N. Walworth Ave.

With the number of tourist rooming house permits within the village at capacity, trustees subsequently denied a conditional use permit application filed by Chris Pauly, of Williams Bay Investments, LLC, for a proposed tourist rooming house at 36 W. Geneva St.

Pauly sought to establish two tourist rooming house dwelling units available for 1-6 consecutive days by paying guests.

Referendum updateVillage administrator Becky Tobin provided a brief update on marketing activities in support of the village’s upcoming Nov. 8 emergency medical services (EMS) funding referendum, noting the first of the village’s two informational town hall meetings will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., at the Williams Bay Lions Club Fieldhouse, 270 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67).

The town hall meeting will be livestreamed online at the village’s Williams Bay EMS Referendum Facebook Page, and a recording of the meeting will be available Thursday, Oct. 20 for viewing on the Williams Bay EMS Referendum Facebook page and the village’s EMS referendum website, https://williamsbayyes4ems.org/.

The second informational meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., at Barrett Memorial Library. 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67).

Since June, Williams Bay has been contracting with the Fontana Fire Department to provide the village with full-time paid professional EMS service.

The following yes-no question will appear in Williams Bay on the Nov. 8 fall general election ballot:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Williams Bay for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 1.67%, which results in a levy of $2,982,296. Shall the Village of Williams Bay be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of providing the Village with 24-hour emergency medical services, by a total of 31.120% which results in a levy of $3,910,373, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $928,077 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Fee changes approved

After reviewing village fees for cost effectiveness, Williams Bay trustees on Oct. 17 unanimously approved a set of fee increases, including the passage of Resolution R-27-22, which amends the village’s fee schedule for beach tags, parking passes and fishing tournament fees.

The new fees are as follows:

Resident beach tags—$5, up from $3.

Resident parking pass—$3 each with a limit of three per household, up from $2.

Fishing tournaments fees, 1-10 boats—$25 flat fee, plus launch fees for each boat.

Fishing tournament fees, 11-25 boats—$75 flat fee, plus launch fees for each boat.

Fishing tournament fees, 26-50 boats—$250 flat fee, plus launch fees for each boat.

Fishing tournament fees, 51 or more boats—Fee determined on a case by case basis, with required approval by the village board.

The passage of Resolution R-28-22 amends the fee schedule for tourist rooming house permit fees, which rise from $225 to $450.

Charter Ordinance amendment

Village trustees held a first reading, waived a second reading and cast a unanimous approval vote for Charter Ordinance 2022-15, which will change the term of municipal judge from four years to two years, beginning with the April 2023 election cycle, in an effort to give the village electorate greater input on the office of municipal judge.

The recommendation came out of the board’s Building, Zoning and Ordinance Committee.

Amendment of Section 22-1B of the village’s Code of Ordinances under Charter Ordinance 2022-15 calls for the municipal judge to be elected at large at the spring election in odd-numbered years for a term of two years, or until a successor is elected and qualifies, commencing on May 1 next succeeding their election. Mid-term vacancies in the office of municipal judge shall be filled by special election to be held not less than 55 nor more than 70 days at the order of the board.

As a charter ordinance, provisions of 2022-15 will take effect 60 days after the Oct. 17 passage and subsequent newspaper publication of the new charter ordinance.

Other news

In other developers at the Oct. 17 meeting, members of the Williams Bay Village Board:

Approved a conditional use permit application filed by Donna Hourigan, 78 Lower Loch Vista Dr., to combine two lot parcels into a single parcel.

Approved a conditional use permit application filed by Lake Geneva Fresh Air, 100 Holiday Home Camp Rd., for renovations and additions to its Crane Maxwell Building, which is used for staff housing.

Approved authorization for the Public Works Department to purchase water main and sanitary sewer materials in advance of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s planned March 2023 State Hwy. 67 reconstruction project at a total cost of $316,000, inclusive of a 5%, $15,700 contingency.

Approved authorization to file a notice of intent to apply for a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Clean Water Fund Project loan for a proposed 2024 $1.6 million replacement of the existing undersized Harris Road sewage lift station and discharge force main to prevent future sanitary sewer overflows.

Approved authorization to file a notice of intent to apply for a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Project loan for a proposed 2024 $2.8 million modification to the village’s water plant to provide optimum corrosion control treatment through the modification of the existing lime softening plant to prevent nitrification and correct existing code violations related to the booster pumping equipment, and also fund the addition of liquid chlorine feed facilities and the replacement of the booster pumping equipment and associated process piping.

Approved a 6-page Williams Bay Police Department community volunteer application and background check form prepared by Police Chief Justin P. Timm for future prospective police department volunteers, including volunteer chaplains.

Approved adding new village clerk Tina Kolls as an authorized bank signer for village accounts at First National Bank & Trust and Advia Credit Union.

Held a first reading for proposed Ordinance 2022-14, which would close a loophole in the current fishing tournament ordinance that has been exploited by some tournament organizers.