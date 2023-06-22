On June 20, 2023, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene (WSLH) confirmed a positive rabies test for a bat from Walworth County. This is the first rabid bat identified in the county this year. Human rabies is now rare in the United States, the last case of human rabies in Wisconsin occurred in 2010, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Rabies is a viral disease affecting the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is invariably fatal once symptoms appear. Human rabies is rare in the United States, averaging about two to three cases per year. Although people typically acquire rabies from the bite of an infected animal, the virus can also be transmitted by a claw scratch, or by saliva from a rabid animal that comes in contact with an open wound or with a mucous membrane.

For this reason, persons should be considered potentially exposed to rabies if they have had physical contact with a bat and a bite or scratch cannot be ruled out. A common example of this would be a cyclist who is struck by a bat while riding. Additionally, a bat that is found in the same room as a person who cannot rule out physical contact with the animal may also constitute a potential rabies exposure. This would include a sleeping person, an unattended child or someone who is intoxicated.

Persons who sustain any animal bite or experience the type of bat exposures described above should notify local law enforcement, humane society, family physician or health department as soon as possible for evaluation as a possible rabies exposure.

Pet owners can help prevent rabies transmission by getting their dogs, cats, or ferrets vaccinated for rabies, even those that do not go outside. Indoor pets can still be exposed to rabid bats that find their way into living areas. Additionally, if an unvaccinated dog, cat, or ferret bites a person, the animal will be ordered into an isolation facility for a 10-day observation period—at the owner’s expense. Parents should also warn children to never handle a bat (or any other wild animal).

Keeping bats out of living areas can significantly reduce the potential for rabies exposure to residents and their pets. Most bats enter homes and apartments through an open or loose fitting door or an attic, open unscreened window, unscreened chimney, or gaps in an outside wall, fascia, or soffit. Animal control professionals, pest control professionals and bat exclusion professionals can be consulted to address these problems. Bat exclusion professionals, according to Bat Conservation International, are insured and licensed in the states they serve and use approved bat exclusion methods. For more information, visit their website at www.batcon.org.

Additional information about rabies can be obtained from the CDC’s website at http://www.cdc.gov/rabies/ or from the Wisconsin Division of Public Health’s Rabies Fact Sheet, which can be viewed at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p4/p42081.pdf.