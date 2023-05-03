Guest speakers Melody Smith and Kim Jockl will provide an overview of the book Safe Landing, which they wrote with their brother, Jim Borchers, on Saturday, May 6, 11:30 a.m. at the Barrett Memorial Library.

An inspirational Chicago story about love, family, and how tragedy gets a big word but never the final word, "Safe Landing tells the incredible journey of thr siblings over the last 40-plus years grieving their parents' sudden loss, coming together as a family, and working hard to honor the lives of all 273 lost on American Airlines Flight 191, which crashed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on May 25, 1979.