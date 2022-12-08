Baldwin introduces bill to pay for abortion travel expenses; Steil says taxpayers shouldn't pay for abortions

U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Patty Murray (D-WA) on Thursday, Dec. 8, introduced the “Reproductive Health Travel Fund Act,” legislation to provide women the support they need to access reproductive health services by providing grants to organizations, including abortion funds, to offset the cost of travel-related expenses, according to a news release from Baldwin’s office.

“Women in states like Wisconsin are being forced to travel out of state just to see a doctor for critical health care, including abortion,” Baldwin said. “And for too many, the cost of travel, child care, overnight housing, and time away from work puts safe, comprehensive reproductive care totally out of reach. By reducing the costs of travel for people seeking reproductive care, more Americans will be able to make the health care decisions that are best for their family, health, and future.”

In response to the bill, a spokeswoman for Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, expressed Steil's opposition to the act saying, "Rep. Steil does not believe American taxpayers should be forced to fund abortions."

The Reproductive Health Travel Fund Act would set up a grant program, authorized at $350 million per year for FY23 through FY27, to help ease the financial burden associated with traveling long distances to access safe and legal reproductive health care. Specifically, the bill would allow the Treasury Secretary to award grants to eligible entities to pay for travel-related expenses and logistical support for individuals accessing abortion services. Funds, made available through a competitive grant, could be used for round trip travel, lodging, meals, childcare, translation services, doula care, and patient education and information services.

Eligible entities include non-profits or community-based organizations that assist individuals seeking abortions. Grants would be prioritized for entities that serve people who live in a jurisdiction that has banned or severely restricted access to abortion, serve those who travel to a jurisdiction to access abortion care, or have a program in operation that helps patients access abortion services.

In addition to Senators Baldwin and Murray, the Reproductive Health Travel Fund Act is co-sponsored by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Mazie Hirono (D-HI). Similar legislation was introduced in the House in July.

To read the whole release go to: www.baldwin.senate.gov/news/press-releases/senators-baldwin-murray-introduce-reproductive-health-travel-fund-act