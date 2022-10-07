Badger Homecoming king and queen named

Aeneas Hayes (left) and Leigha Funari (right) were crowned king and queen of Badger High School's Homecoming at the annual pep assembly on Fri…
Badger High School has announced its 2022 homecoming king and queen. Aeneas Hayes and Leigha Funari were crowned king and queen of Badger High School's Homecoming at the annual pep assembly on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
The full court included on the girls' side: Emma Bernardo, Samantha Marks, Mataline Golz, Kennedy Monge, Kyreland Nolan, Anahi Perez and Olivia Levitt. Representing for the boys was: Uriah Ochoa, Matthew O'Grady, Hao Liang, Josh Martinez, Finnian Gerard, Magnus Schanz and Edward "EJ" Gritzner.