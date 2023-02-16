Badger High School theater students are set to tell tales from a coffee shop for their upcoming production.

The Badger High School Theater Department will present “Common Ground,” 7 p.m., Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 at Badger High School, recital hall, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva.

“Common Ground” features various scenes of different groups of people interacting with each other at a coffee shop.

The play is presented in two acts. The first act depicts interactions among high school students, and the second act depicts interactions among adults.

“The first act is during the high school years. It’s kind of the day in the life of a high schooler, things they might talk about, things they might joke around about,” Andrew Stoltenberg, Badger High School theater director, said. “Act 2 is more of the adults’ interactions.”

The recital hall will serve as an actual coffee shop, as audience members will be able to purchase coffee drinks, Italian sodas and snacks before each show and during intermission.

“It’s set in a coffee shop, so we’re going to have coffee and concessions before the show and during the intermission,” Stoltenberg said. “The audience can come on stage and get themselves something to drink and sit down and enjoy it.”

Preparing for the production

“Common Ground” features a cast of about 40 actors. The cast members have been working on the production since early January.

Stoltenberg said directing a play with different scenes is easier than most plays, because it does not require every student to attend all of the rehearsal sessions. He said it is also enjoyable directing a play that features different scenes.

“It makes rehearsals a lot easier because you don’t need every single student here every day. So the kids can do other things,” Stoltenberg said. “It keeps it fresh. I think that’s kind of the fun part. It’s a little something different every day.”

Cast member Carley Brown, senior, said the students have been rehearsing the scenes with their own groups outside of school.

“The way that we have been practicing is that we all get together separately, because a lot of our scenes aren’t connected,” Brown said. “So we each have our own, individual scene. I meet up with the people in my scene then we go over our parts. It’s really cool because we get to see all the scenes come together during rehearsal.”

Brown said her scene depicts a group of teenagers playing Dungeons & Dragons at the coffee shop.

“It follows a group of nerds struggling to get through their campaign and it’s really fun because Lake Geneva is the birthplace of D&D and almost everyone in the scene plays D&D,” Brown said. “So the joke is none of us are acting.”

Several of the cast members are participating in their first Badger High School theater production.

Stoltenberg said the veteran actors have been mentoring the newer cast members during the rehearsals.

“One of the things I love is we have a lot of students who have never done this before or are freshmen,” Stoltenberg said. “Then we got the ‘legends,’ the ones who have been doing it forever. The younger ones get to see the older ones and kind of learn from them, and the older ones take on the leadership role. They’re helping out, they’re taking notes, they’re kind of assistant directing in some ways.”

Cast member Hannah Kazimier, senior, said she enjoys working with the newer cast members and helping them develop their acting skills.

“I think the best thing is watching the kids who are new to the theater department,” Kazimier said. “Everyone is having so much fun. They’re learning acting techniques.”

Brown said several of the first-time cast members are seniors who have decided to become involved with a theater production during their final year of high school.

“It’s special when you get a new cast member and it’s their last year of high school and they say, ‘I’m going to do theater. I’m going to be brave this year,’” Brown said. “It’s always special when someone joins.”

Cast member Tom McEneany said he encourages other students to become involved with theater. He said several students participate in theater productions throughout their high school career.

“It’s great to see that kids keep on doing this,” McEneany said. “It’s something that everyone should experience.”

Something for everybody

Stoltenberg said he feels the audience members will enjoy the different scenes that are featured in “Common Ground.”

“It’s quick. Every 10 minutes something is going to change,” Stoltenberg said. “It’s fun. It’s light hearted.”

Kazimier said “Common Ground” is mostly a comedy but there are some dramatic scenes, as well.

“It’s a series of plays in a coffee shop. It’s a comedy, but I think it has something for everybody,” Kazimier said. “There’s parts that adults and teens can definitely relate to. It’s a little bit of drama, but I think it’s just a good time.”

Brown said she also feels the play has various elements to “Common Ground” that audience members will enjoy.

“It’s got serious moments, but a lot of our winter plays have been variety shows and a good chunk of that includes comedy,” Brown said.

For more information about “Common Ground” or to purchase tickets, visit www.lgsd-bhs.ss16.sharpschool.com. Each showing is limited to 150 people because of the space available in the recital hall.