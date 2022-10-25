 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Badger High School students participate in Great Lakes Apple Crunch

A group of Badger High School students distribute apples during the Great Lakes Apple Crunch

A group of Badger High School students distribute apples during the Great Lakes Apple Crunch event, Oct. 13.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

Badger High School students joined schools, early care centers, colleges, hospitals and other organizations across the Great Lakes Region states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio in the seventh annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.

Participants celebrated National Farm to School Month and local farmers by distributing locally-grown apples, Oct. 13.

This is the sixth year that the Lake Geneva Badger FCCLA has provided apples to fellow students as part of the event. The apples were purchased from Hafs Road Orchard in Genoa City. The apples were distributed to students during their lunch hour.

The apple crunch encourages healthy eating and supports farm-to-school and local food initiatives throughout the Great Lakes Region. 

For more information about the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch, visit http://www.cias.wisc.edu/applecrunch.

