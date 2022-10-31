Badger High School students looking for historic artifacts and items related to the school's history

A group of Badger High School students are seeking items and artifacts related to the school’s history.

Members of the Badger High School History Club are collecting items that are connected to the high school including photographs, textbooks, programs and other memorabilia.

“It can be anything that has to do with any opportunities and classes offered at Badger High School throughout any point in time,” Kylie Kundert, president of the history club, said. “It really doesn’t matter. We will take anything.”

The goal is to donate the collected items to the Geneva Lake Museum for its Lake Geneva high school exhibit.

Craig Olson, history club advisor, said the exhibit features artifacts related to the former Lake Geneva High School football team and some older memorabilia, but it does not have many items from more recent years.

“I just think it needs to be updated. It’s already got some stuff in there,” Olson said. “There’s some stuff in there from really early on but nothing I would say from past the 1960s. I don’t know if there’s anything pass the 60s in there.”

Olson said some of the items that have been collected already include past textbooks, band concert programs and film slides and projectors. He said anyone interested in donating items may contact him by sending an email message to craig.olson@badger.k12.wi.us or dropping the items off at the school’s main office.

“My wife went to school here, and she has already given me some things. For example, she gave me a band concert program from 1991,” Olson said. “So anything like that or old photos. They can bring it to the office, and they can bring it to my attention.”

Olson said the history club started the process of collecting items for the museum several years ago, but the project has been put on hold the past couple of years because of the coronavirus.

He said Kundert’s brother, Brayden Kundert, helped start the project before he graduated in 2018.

Besides collecting items for the museum, Kundert also is in the process of scanning past articles related to Badger High School and storing them on a Google drive for people to read electronically.

“The reason for that is a lot of them are deteriorating very, very quickly, and I don’t think they will last much longer,” Kundert said. “I was kind of hoping to preserve them so that even once they’re gone, you can still read them.”

Kundert said she has mostly come across articles related to the opening of Badger High School.

“I went through about half of them last year and the most interesting things I found were huge full-page spreads on the opening of Badger High School, and it just kind of struck me that it still looks the same,” Kundert said. “It’s also interesting how, bit by bit, it was added on to, and it still has that original part.”

Kundert said she has enjoyed going through the articles and seeing how students’ lives have changed over the years.

“It’s just kind of been striking how different the lives of teenagers were back when Badger just opened compared to now,” Kundert said. “Looking through all these archives is like getting a glimpse of what it use to be like. It has been an absolute fascination for me.”

The Badger High School History Club usually meets 3 p.m. on Fridays. The group was established in 2015.

Olson said they are in the process of looking for new members.

“We have been doing some recruitment. But for anyone who is interested, the doors are always open,” Olson said. “It’s a pretty open and laid back process. There’s no real lengthy application process. You just have to be interested in history.”

Olson said the club discusses any topic that is related to history.

“We have focused more on local history with this archive project and some of the other activities,” Olson said. “But when we first started, I remember cruising through these lengthy PowerPoint presentations of Viking mythology. We don’t have any particular limitation on what we talk about. It’s really what the students want to investigate and what they’re interested in. It’s varied over the years.”