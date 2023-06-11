A Badger High School student recently got her haircut for a good cause.

Kylie Kundert, junior, recently donated a portion of her hair to the Wigs for Kids organization in Westlake, Ohio.

Kundert and fellow student Emma Wokasch, junior, received a free haircut June 2 at OrganiCuts, 511 in Broad St. in Lake Geneva, in preparation for attending the National FFA Leadership Conference in Washington D.C.

Elizabeth Krause, owner of OrganiCuts, said the students’ agriculture teacher approached her about providing haircuts for them before attending the conference.

“Their teacher reached out and asked if I would be willing to do the haircuts and I said, ‘For sure, right away,’” Krause said. “Then the donation came next and I said, ‘We got to get this documented.’”

Kundert said she decided to donate a portion of her haircut to a good cause and selected Wigs for Kids.

“I seriously haven’t cut my hair since I was in the seventh or eighth grade,” Kundert said. “So when I heard we had the opportunity to get our haircut before the conference, I wanted to cut it short but I also wanted to donate my hair to a good cause. It’s long, it’s really healthy. It’s worthwhiled to give it to a good cause.”

Wigs for Kids manufacture wigs for children who have experienced hair loss because of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, alopecia, burns and other medical conditions.

Krause said she has had other clients in the past who have donated hair to Wigs for Kids.

“We’ve donated to them before like when people want to come in and donate,” Krause said. “It’s a nice, regional company that takes the hair and puts it to good use.”

Kundert and Wokasch are set to attend the National FFA Leadership Conference from June 6 through June 11. During the conference, the students will be meeting with other FFA members from throughout the country as well as government officials.

“We will be connecting with members in our community and other high schoolers,” Kundert said. “We also will be able to meet with Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and seeing the sights of Washington D.C.”

Wokasch said FFA members may attend the conference if they are a sophomore or junior in high school.

“This is like their biggest leadership conference,” Wokasch said. “They do have state ones but they’re more like during the school year and for one night.”

Kundert said students usually have to be invited to attend the conference.

“It’s more if you put in your time in with FFA you get to go,” Kundert said. “Typically, our chapter sends people every other year and we just happen to be the right age, right now.”

Kundert said, besides attending the conference, she also is looking forward to visiting the museums and historical sites in Washington D.C.

“I’m a history nerd, so I’m looking forward to all the museums,” Kundert said.

Kundert and Wokasch were part of a Badger High School FFA team that won a state competition in floriculture in April. The team is now qualified to participate in a national competition in the fall.

Both Kundert and Wokasch have been involved with FFA since their freshman year of high school.

Wokasch said she plans to continue studying horticulture when she attends Gateway Technical College and possibly establish a career in forestry.

“They have a really good horticulture program,” Wokasch said.

Kundert said she plans to study computer science when she attends college. She said she became interested in FFA through her siblings.

“All my older siblings were in FFA, and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it, then they signed me up for an ag class and I really liked the people and the atmosphere and I decided I would give it a shot,” Kundert said. “I haven’t left ever since.”