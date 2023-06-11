A Badger High School student recently got her haircut for a good cause.
Kylie Kundert, junior, recently donated a portion of her hair to the Wigs for Kids organization in Westlake, Ohio.
Kundert and fellow student Emma Wokasch, junior, received a free haircut June 2 at OrganiCuts, 511 in Broad St. in Lake Geneva, in preparation for attending the National FFA Leadership Conference in Washington D.C.
Elizabeth Krause, owner of OrganiCuts, said the students’ agriculture teacher approached her about providing haircuts for them before attending the conference.
“Their teacher reached out and asked if I would be willing to do the haircuts and I said, ‘For sure, right away,’” Krause said. “Then the donation came next and I said, ‘We got to get this documented.’”
Kundert said she decided to donate a portion of her haircut to a good cause and selected Wigs for Kids.
People are also reading…
“I seriously haven’t cut my hair since I was in the seventh or eighth grade,” Kundert said. “So when I heard we had the opportunity to get our haircut before the conference, I wanted to cut it short but I also wanted to donate my hair to a good cause. It’s long, it’s really healthy. It’s worthwhiled to give it to a good cause.”
Wigs for Kids manufacture wigs for children who have experienced hair loss because of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, alopecia, burns and other medical conditions.
Krause said she has had other clients in the past who have donated hair to Wigs for Kids.
“We’ve donated to them before like when people want to come in and donate,” Krause said. “It’s a nice, regional company that takes the hair and puts it to good use.”
Kundert and Wokasch are set to attend the National FFA Leadership Conference from June 6 through June 11. During the conference, the students will be meeting with other FFA members from throughout the country as well as government officials.
“We will be connecting with members in our community and other high schoolers,” Kundert said. “We also will be able to meet with Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and seeing the sights of Washington D.C.”
Wokasch said FFA members may attend the conference if they are a sophomore or junior in high school.
“This is like their biggest leadership conference,” Wokasch said. “They do have state ones but they’re more like during the school year and for one night.”
Kundert said students usually have to be invited to attend the conference.
“It’s more if you put in your time in with FFA you get to go,” Kundert said. “Typically, our chapter sends people every other year and we just happen to be the right age, right now.”
Kundert said, besides attending the conference, she also is looking forward to visiting the museums and historical sites in Washington D.C.
“I’m a history nerd, so I’m looking forward to all the museums,” Kundert said.
Kundert and Wokasch were part of a Badger High School FFA team that won a state competition in floriculture in April. The team is now qualified to participate in a national competition in the fall.
Both Kundert and Wokasch have been involved with FFA since their freshman year of high school.
Wokasch said she plans to continue studying horticulture when she attends Gateway Technical College and possibly establish a career in forestry.
“They have a really good horticulture program,” Wokasch said.
Kundert said she plans to study computer science when she attends college. She said she became interested in FFA through her siblings.
“All my older siblings were in FFA, and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it, then they signed me up for an ag class and I really liked the people and the atmosphere and I decided I would give it a shot,” Kundert said. “I haven’t left ever since.”
Historical homes you can own in the Lake Geneva area
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $394,000
Charming fully furnished home near downtown Lake Geneva. Many new updates have been done (flooring, windows, hvac, bathrooms, electric panel, and hot water heater). Oversized garage has space for storage or additional parking. Fully finished ''she shed'' in the private backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $769,000
For the first time in almost a century, the highly sought-after Camp Cathy property is hitting the market. Nestled on a sprawling 6.9-acre parcel, this enchanting estate has been a beloved gathering place for multiple generations of family and friends.As you approach the property, a picturesque drive lined with majestic pine trees welcomes you. The farmhouse, meticulously remodeled in 2015, stands as a testament to both charm and modernity. The allure of this extraordinary property lies not only in its historical significance but also in its harmonious blend of old-world charm and contemporary updates. Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable piece of paradise.
4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $125,000
Welcome to this adorable bungalow built in 1910. When you walk in the front door you are transported back in time. A large living and family room boasts high ceilings, wood floors and original hardware throughout. Walk a bit farther where you will find the quaint dinning room just off the kitchen. Head up the original stairs where you will find three bedrooms with ample closet space. Head out the back door step off the porch and find yourself in a large backyard with mature trees and one car garage. With only a five minute walk to downtown and the Chicago Northwestern Metra train station, this this house is hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Roof was replaced 3/22
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $315,000
Desirable move-in ready, gorgeous interior 4BED, 2.1BATH with partial Bsmt, detached 2-car garage and year round fun with Paddock Lake access is a must see! Step into the welcoming entry way, this freshly painted, Beautifully maintained, turn key, pet friendly home, Spacious KITCHEN, newer SS Appliances, butcher block island with Breakfast Bar, WIC Pantry, eat-in Table, opens to dining area with access to big wooden deck. Master BED & 2nd BED along with 2 FULL Bathrooms and Whirlpool Jet tub all on main level. Washer/Dryer on main level. Living Room with access to Deck and 2nd level. Generously sized Bedrooms 3 & 4 on 2nd level with 1/2 bath. Dog approved large, full-fenced backyard. For the outdoor & Lake enthusiast, a community with several local lakes.
4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $769,000
For the first time in almost a century, the highly sought-after Camp Cathy property is hitting the market. Nestled on a sprawling 6.9-acre parcel, this enchanting estate has been a beloved gathering place for multiple generations of family and friends.As you approach the property, a picturesque drive lined with majestic pine trees welcomes you. The farmhouse, meticulously remodeled in 2015, stands as a testament to both charm and modernity. The allure of this extraordinary property lies not only in its historical significance but also in its harmonious blend of old-world charm and contemporary updates. Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable piece of paradise.
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $895,000
Lake Mary lakefront home with breathtaking views from almost every room in the house. Tucked in the no-wake bay is great for kids and tranquility. Boat house with deck above and another living room and bathroom. Home has 3 levels with 3 full bathrooms, 5 bedrooms, and sleeping area for 13 people. Being sold fully furnished. Hardwood floors throughout. Gas stone fireplace. Cathedral ceilings. Upper driveway to unload + 3 car driveway below. Kitchen has granite counters and breakfast bar. Upper level master en-suite is like a private oasis. Main level has kitchen, living, dinette, bedroom 2 and 3, and new custom tiled full bath. Lower level has kitchenette, bedrooms 4 and 5 and bonus kids play area. This has been a very successful Air B&B. Updated furnace, soft water system & water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,350,000
Welcome to your dream farm property in Walworth County, Wisconsin! This expansive 157.62-acre estate boasts a beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom farmhouse, surrounded by a stunning mix of pasture land, tillable land, and woods. Featuring a peaceful pond and a plethora of desirable amenities, this property offers the perfect blend of luxury living and rural charm. Outside, the property truly shines, with its expansive pastures and pristine woods. This property is truly a one-of-a-kind gem that offers endless possibilities. Whether you're looking to start a farm, run a business, or just enjoy the peace and quiet of country living, this estate has everything you need. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own your very own slice of paradise in Walworth County, Wisconsin!
7 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $3,100,000
Family Compound Estate with 3 acres, on desirable Powers Lake w/ unheard-of 900+ feet of pristine lake frontage creating a private peninsula. Operated as a highly successful vacation home rental for the past 15 years. This Spacious home has been remodeled with Modern Amenities while also keeping the Charm & Character of this historic home. This 7 bdrm, 4 bath home has a finished LL that has in-floor radiant heat, stamped concrete floors, lots of windows and a custom bar. Open concept living room/dining room boasts original stone fireplace, stained glass windows, built-in buffet and conferred ceilings. 3 season porch takes in the panoramic lake views. New concrete patio and firepits to relax and take in the scenic views. Zoned B-6 offers lots of options. Come live your DREAMS!
6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $3,695,000
Nestled off prestigious Snake Road is the historic Bonnie Brae estate, with its stately presence and iconic red roof. Currently available for sale is the north end of this estate, which is separated by a small garage breezeway. This featured Cape Cod style home, built in 1881, with shingle siding and asymmetrical roof lines includes a deeded 100 ft x 60 ft of level Geneva Lake frontage with a private pier, canopied boat slip, 2 jet ski ramps, sitting area and lakefront yard. All are accessed by a short stroll down a grassy path to the lake. This meticulously restored 6-bedroom, 4-bath home with over 5,000 square feet of living space, perfectly blends vintage charm with modern elegance. The kitchen features high end amenities including a Dacor range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a walk-in pantry. There is a sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, bar, designed by Heritage Bead & Board, and family room with a coffered ceiling. Out all windows are glimpses of the lake or mature forest and a panoramic lake-view is a highlight from the elevated stone fire pit. From the gleaming hardwood floors and restored original leaded glass windows, to the lush gardens with mature trees, this home is truly exceptional.