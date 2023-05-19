The Badger High School greenhouse and garden center has been dedicated and renamed in honor of a retired agriculture instructor.

The garden center has officially been renamed the Plapp Greenhouse & Garden Center in recognition of former Badger High School agriculture instructor Larry Plapp, who retired in 2022 after working in the education field for about 37 years.

A dedication ceremony was held May 3.

Plapp said, during the ceremony, that he is pleased that the greenhouse and garden center has been renamed in his honor.

"It's very unusual to see your name up on a building," Plapp said. "I don't have an exciting last name. It doesn't have a nice ring to it like Oswald, as such."

Plapp said he enjoyed working in the greenhouse and growing different plants with his students every school year.

"It was my happy place, and indeed I'm glad to hear that it reflected with the students," Plapp said. "That was the fun thing, every year to get to order 15 to 20 new plants."

Plapp said the greenhouse has played an important role in Badger High School's agricultural program and has helped students learn about different species of plants.

"I have a nickname for this greenhouse. I call it the 'Crystal Cathedral,'" Plapp said. "The first time I walked into this house, the sun was out, it was all sunbeams and all the rays and everything was just so impressive because the other house we had was so much smaller. It didn't have much light in there. So it was kind of my nickname for this-- the 'Crystal Cathedral.'"

During the dedication ceremony, several students thanked Plapp for the work he put into Badger High School's agriculture program.

"I would like to thank you for all the years of dedication and for making such a great impact on all the kids' lives here at Badger," Carter Volck, student, said.

Emma Wokasch, student, said Plapp sparked her interest in the agriculture field and working with plants.

"I feel like Plapp made me feel that it wasn't something I had to do but something I wanted to do," Wokasch said. "I'm completely obsessed with plants because of Plapp."

Plapp worked as an agriculture instructor and FFA advisor at Badger High School for about 30 years.

Before coming to Badger High School, he worked as an agriculture instructor at Belvidere High School in Belvidere, Illinois for about seven years.