Badger High School FFA students growing lettuce in Fork Farm systems

The Badger High School FFA chapter is hard at work with its new Fork Farm growing systems.

Recently, students planted two varieties of lettuce, Buttercrunch and Red Sails, in the six towers installed in the agricultural department.

The six towers, donated by the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank, use hydroponic and vertical growing systems to produce over 25 pounds of lettuce in four weeks.

The lettuce will be used in the Badger school lunch program and donated to the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.

The Fork Farms use less than 10 square feet of space, and energy-efficient LED lights to grow the lettuce. These systems use approximately 98% less water and land than traditional methods, and teach students about the importance of more sustainable growing technologies that can be implemented in the future.