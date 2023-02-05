A familiar face will no longer be walking the halls of Badger High School.

Associate Principal Michael Giovingo was set to retire Jan. 31 after working in the education field for about 31 years, with 26 of those years at Badger High School.

Giovingo, 55, said he is retiring to spend more time with his father who is undergoing a health issue.

“I’m using this time earlier than expected to spend as much time as I can with him,” Giovingo said. “That’s really my number one motivation for doing this. It’s kind of bittersweet, so I won’t be on a beach necessarily. I say that with a sense of humor but I also say that with a sense of grace that I’m given an opportunity to spend more time with my dad, and I don’t think I will ever regret that.”

Giovingo has worked an associate principal at Badger High School since 2009. He previously served as a social studies teacher, basketball coach and tennis coach for the high school. Giovingo also headed up the Badger High School Workout Club, which focuses on yoga and boxing exercises.

He said being named an associate principal in 2009 was the appropriate step for his education career.

“That was a different role but for me that was the height of my teaching and coaching career,” Giovingo said. “I just wanted to take on a new challenge to help the school as an administrator.”

Giovingo said he will miss interacting with students, teachers and his fellow administrators. He said he enjoyed working with students and helping them accomplish their goals.

“I will miss having an impact on students and their families,” Giovingo said. “I will also miss the generational development. Now I go into a store and I will bump into former students of mine who now have students in Badger. For me, that’s a pretty neat thing. I feel pretty blessed to be in that position where I can see multiple generations come through the school district, and I think I will miss having a part in that.”

Jenn Chironis will serve as an interim associate principal for Badger High School for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. She has worked as an acting associate principal for the high school since September.

Helping to give back to the community

Giovingo has conducted and participated in several fundraisers during his time at Badger High School.

He conducted the “Bike for Brooks” fundraiser in 2019, in which he raised money to purchase an electric bike for former Badger High School student, Brooks Guif, who has cerebral palsy. About $5,300 was raised to purchase an electric bike for Guif.

Giovingo received the most votes in the “Brave the Shave” fundraiser in which students donated $1 for whether Giovingo or fellow Associate Principal Katie Stanton would have their head shaved.

The fundraiser, which was conducted in November 2020, was to raise money for the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank in Elkhorn.

Giovingo also participated in Lake Area Lifeway’s Mr. Lake Geneva contest last year, which raised about $43,246 for the Never say Never Playground, a proposed playground for children with disabilities that is set to be constructed in Veterans Park.

He also has served as a basketball coach for the Walworth County Special Olympics.

“We had a lot of success, and I enjoyed that time period as well,” Giovingo said.

He said he is impressed with how Lake Geneva residents support the local schools and organizations.

“The amount of resources and the amount of effort and care this community puts back into the school system, to me, is unique. I hope people realize what a special place we have here,” Giovingo said. “It’s like we’re all into this together, whether you’re a teacher, a parent or a business owner.”

In the beginning

Before coming to Lake Geneva, Giovingo worked as a teacher at several schools in the Chicago suburbs including schools in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, where he grew up as a child.

“I taught in the same town I grew up in. One of the stops was one of the schools I was a student at, so that was neat,” Giovingo said. “A lot of my teachers where there and a lot of my coaches were there, then I had the good fortune of bumping into a dairy farm girl from Lake Geneva when I was up here for a wedding and the rest is history. I fell in love with her and got married here. I have since stayed up here and raised my family.”

Giovingo is married to Dee Dee Giovingo, who is the head of the family and consumer science department at Badger High School.

He said he became interested in the education field from the teachers and coaches he had during his childhood.

“They had a big impact on my life. I got blessed with great youth ministers and great teachers and great coaches,” Giovingo said. “I looked at how they lived and the impact they had on me and my friends, and that is what attracted me to this profession.”

Possible return

Giovingo said there is a chance that he might return to the education field in the future. He currently is working on obtaining his doctorate degree in teacher wellness.

“So as I continue doing that on a part-time basis, I’m always going to be connected to teachers and education,” he said.

Giovingo said he may work as a teacher or a principal again in the fall.

“Possibly in the fall, I might be looking into getting back into education as a teacher or coach or back in the saddle as a school principal,” Giovingo said. “I don’t know what that will look like but I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it, and I’m looking forward to that new challenge when I get around to it. Most likely, I will be going back in the field of education, working with kids.”

Meet the 15 snow sculpting teams competing during Lake Geneva Winterfest Block 1: Alaska Block 2: Illinois 1 Block 3: Colorado Block 4: North Dakota Block 5: Vermont Block 6: Wisconsin 2 Block 7: New York Block 8: Iowa 2 Block 9: Wisconsin 1 Block 10: Illinois 2 Block 11: New Hampshire Block 12: Minnesota 2 Block 13: Michigan Block 14: Iowa 1 Block 15: Minnesota 1