Axe throwing business now open in Lake Geneva

Looking for something to do in Lake Geneva. You can now add axe throwing to your list.

LG Axe Throwing, 253 Center St., Suite 900, opened for the business, Dec. 1.

LG Axe Throwing is open from noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m., Sunday.

LG Axe Throwing includes six lanes where patrons can throw axes at a wooden target.

Madelyna Kelly, co-owner of LG Axe Throwing, is excited about the business opening after several months of planning.

"It feels great," Kelly said. "It feels good that we can offer another venue in town for our tourists and locals."

Kelly decided to open an axe-throwing facility in Lake Geneva because of the growing popularity of the sport.

"It's becoming a popular thing to do and it's in bigger cities, so I figured we would bring something closer to town," Kelly said. "People don't have to drive an hour or an hour and a half away."

Before patrons can begin throwing axes, they must sign a waiver and receive safety instructions from an "axe coach."

Instructor Michelle Wollard said axe throwing is a fun activity for people.

"I love it. It's like a life skill you're learning," Wollard said. "There's a craftsmanship to it. It's a sport, so I'm pretty excited about it."

Wollard said LG Axe Throwing plans to offer leagues in the future.

"You can go bowling and now you can go axing," Wollard said. "If you like a little friendly competition, this is a good activity."

Wollard recently completed training to become an "axe coach."

"Without looking, I'm already hitting the board," Wollard said. "It's good to have a little bit of an eye, but with the right training you can coach a person to do it."

LG Axe Throwing offers seating areas where patrons can enjoy beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and appetizers.

The city council approved a fermented malt beverage "Class B" liquor license and a wine "Class C" liquor license for LG Axe Throwing, Sept. 12, to allow the business to offer beer and wine.

Kelly said several people have expressed an interest in visiting the business and trying their hand at axe throwing.

"Word of mouth has been going around pretty fast," Kelly said.

For more information, call 262-729-7317.