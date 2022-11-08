August vs. Jaramillo: 32nd Assembly District candidates make their case Lake Geneva's Assembly seat

Voters in the 32nd Assembly District will face a choice of two candidates as they head to the polls for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 fall general election.

In the 32nd Assembly District race, incumbent Republican Tyler August, of Lake Geneva, faces a challenge from Democrat Adam Jaramillo, of Williams Bay.

Candidate questionnaire profiles, which follow, are placed based on their order on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Adam Jaramillo

Political party affiliation: Democrat

Community of residence: Williams Bay

Community involvement: Williams Bay Lions Club

Previous offices held:

Current employment: Trustee for the Village of Williams Bay

Education: Williams Bay School K-12 (Valedictorian). Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Studied Nuclear Engineering and Economics six semesters, did not receive degree.

Age: 34. I turn 35 on Oct.20.

Views on education: Our public institutions, especially public schools, are the best place for Wisconsinites to intermingle and experience each other’s values and cultures. School choice will further divide our families into their own bubbles, robbing children of the opportunity of developing resilience and grit through exposure to debate and critical thought. Moreover, more schools with less students will cost more as they lose out on economies of scale. I do not support a Parents Bill of Rights: parents already have the rights to elect school boards, supervise meetings, and voice opinions. Students rights are paramount, yet absent from the discussion.

Views on crime: Serving on the protective services committee in Williams Bay, I have the privilege of knowing the police chief and seeing up close the issues affecting our police. Hiring officers is a challenge to our communities. I will help improve police morale by funding our departments and fostering respect for the badge by being a Democratic police advocate. Decriminalizing marijuana in Wisconsin would reduce crime by taking profits from traffickers and freeing up police for other duties. Crime can be reduced from the improved economic opportunity from new businesses. Finally, a portion of the tax revenue can go towards police budgets.

Views on election reform: I will defend democracy. I honor the principles of our government that every citizen should have the opportunity to vote conveniently and without fear or intimidation. I will work to keep election oversight non-partisan. In a democracy, you need to persuade others to get votes, not disenfranchise others to win. I support ranked choice voting, so that the will of the people be most accurately reflected.

Views on economic development in the district: States that do not plan for contemporary and upcoming climate realities will falter economically. Failures to energy, water or road infrastructure will cost Wisconsin businesses economic damages in lost production and delayed distribution. Unpopular stances on women’s rights and climate policy is contributing to a brain drain of professionals and hampering economic development. We can help farmers and small businesses that struggle to hire by granting driver’s licenses to undocumented residents. This will help plug the labor gap that persists in Wisconsin, even through record low unemployment.

Why you are the best candidate: I am a family man, married with two young children. I grew up in the district in a low income household and started working at 14. Through hard work and luck, I have improved my station in life and become a homeowner. I understand what it is like to be at different parts of the American Dream. I will work to serve everyone. I love America, Wisconsin, capitalism and democracy.

Tyler August

Political party affiliation: Republican

Community of residence: Lake Geneva

Community involvement: Member, Lake Geneva Jaycees; Volunteer for multiple community events throughout the year.

Previous offices held: State Representative (incumbent)

Current employment: State Representative

Education: Graduate Big Foot High School, 2001; attended University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and University of Wisconsin-Madison; completed 2012 Emerging Leader Program at University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Age: 39

Views on education: Education continues to be a top priority in our state’s budget, with K-12 schools seeing a $700 million increase in funding on top of $2.6 billion in federal funding. In addition to funding increases, the Assembly passed a comprehensive package of bills aimed at empowering parents and improving education standards for our children. This includes rewarding schools that teach in-person instead of remotely, requiring civics instruction, and freezing UW tuition. I also voted to increase transparency for school district financial information and learning materials. Overall, our goal continues to be providing a top notch school system, while protecting taxpayers.

Views on crime: Increasing public safety and supporting our law enforcement is crucial. I back the badge and oppose all efforts to defund the police. It is not surprising that retirements and resignations are up in the police profession, given how they have been vilified by those on the left. Therefore, we passed a package of bills aimed at attracting and recruiting law enforcement here in Wisconsin. I also supported legislation to crack down on crime by keeping violent criminals behind bars instead of being released into our neighborhoods, as well as bail reform to keep dangerous offenders off of our streets.

Views on election reform: The Assembly passed multiple measures this session aimed at restoring trust in Wisconsin’s election process. This comprehensive package of election reforms will ensure future elections are fair, transparent, and uniform. The package of legislation includes closing voter ID loopholes, standardizing procedures, establishing uniformity, and guaranteeing only the voter can correct their own ballot. Further, I authored legislation aimed at keeping out-of-state billionaires from controlling and influencing election administration as well as a bill that prevents ballot harvesting. Our goal is to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.

Views on economic development in the district: Employers are desperate to fill vacant jobs, and the lack of willing workers has reached crisis levels. Unfortunately, too many talented people are kept out of the workforce because of a benefits structure which is designed to keep people enrolled in welfare programs instead of helping them reach independence. Therefore, I support the Stronger Workforce Initiative, which would deliver smarter government programs that do not compete with businesses needing to hire those who are able to work. Specifically, it would promote re-employment, protect the basic safety net programs, conduct more frequent eligibility checks, and eliminate fraud.

Why you are the best candidate: I believe my strong record speaks for itself. Not only have I championed the provisions listed above, but I’ve also fought against reckless government spending. Inflation continues to hurt our families due to the dangerous spending levels in Washington. We’ve successfully blocked the big government agenda in Madison by enacting responsible budgets along with returning billions to taxpayers in the form of tax cuts for the middle class and small businesses. This has resulted in one of the lowest tax burdens in decades. Smaller government and personal freedom will continue to be values I fight for.