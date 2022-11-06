ATV/UTV encourages riders to wear helmets, wear seatbelts; State records 17 fatalities to date in 2022

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging ATV/UTV riders passengers to wear their helmets and seatbelts while out riding this fall.
So far this year, 17 people have died in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. Most crash victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets.
The fatalities included an Aug. 21 southeastern Wisconsin UTV rollover fatality on private land at Muskego in neighboring Waukesha County, which claimed the life of a 17-year-old female passenger from Wisconsin.
According to the DNR, the operator and the single passenger were crossing a cut hay field when a tire on the UTV dropped into a rut, causing the steering wheel to pull to one side. The operator over-corrected and the UTV tipped, ejecting both occupants, with the passenger pinned beneath the UTV roll bar, which caused life-ending injuries.
While the UTV operator was operator safety certified and alcohol was not involved in the incident, neither the operator or passenger were wearing helmets or seatbelts.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71% of fatally-injured ATV riders were killed in crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020. Helmets and seatbelts dramatically reduce the chance of serious injury, especially in single vehicle crashes.
“ATVs are popular for work and recreational purposes such as trail riding and hunting,” said Major April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Section Chief. “Protect yourself and loved ones by always wearing a helmet. It’s the single most important piece of protection an ATV or UTV rider can wear.”
In addition to wearing a helmet, the DNR encourages ATV/UTV riders to follow these tips for a safe ride:
Use extra caution when operating on pavement. Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities. Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride. In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and long sleeves. Know before you go. Review all ATV/UTV laws at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/atv.
Wisconsin law requires ATV and UTV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who are at least 12 years old for an ATV (and at least 16 years old for UTV), must complete at ATV safety certification course to operated in Wisconsin (exception: on private property owned by the operator’s immediate family). These safety courses can be taken online of in person.
A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage at
https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/safetyEducation.
Wisconsin law also requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials.
Operators must submit a written report to the DNR within 10 days of the incident at
https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/ATV/CrashInfo.
For more information about ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV Riding in Wisconsin webpage at
https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/atv.
In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County
IAT American Pokeweed.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment
The 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail passes through northwestern Walworth County near Whitewater in the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit. The 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age Trail, between Clover Valley Road and U.S. Hwy. 12, includes this scenic boardwalk and bridge section near Whitewater Creek.
Eric Johnson
IAT Bridge and Boardwalk.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Creeping Bellflower 2.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Delicate Fern Moss.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Erect Hedgeparsley 2.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Giant Chickweed.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Motherwort.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Pine Cones.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Sign.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Tall Hairy Agrimony.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker
Signature yellow blazes mark the 1,200-mile Ice Age Scenic National Trail as it meanders its way through Wisconsin. This marker identifies a turn in the trail along the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Trail in northwestern Walworth County near Whitewater. The Ice Age Trail is one of 11 national scenic trails.
Eric Johnson
IAT Trail View 2.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Trail View.jpg
Eric Johnson
IAT Whitewater Creek 2.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Ascent.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Bird's Foot Trefoil.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Black Raspberry.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Black-Eyed Susan.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Boletes fungi (mushroom) on forest floor.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Wild Parsnip.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View in Pine Plantation.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Common Chicory (Blue Dandelion).jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Common Crownvetch.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Common Mullein (Aaron's Rod).jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Common Yarrow.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Creeping Thistle.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Deptford Pink.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer .jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer 2.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Evening Primrose.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Fallen Tree .jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail False Solomon's Seal.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail False Sunflower.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Flowering Spurge.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail "Flowing Well" in Town of Whitewater.jpg
Eric Johnson
Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail
This section of the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail illustrates the historic record of glacial rock deposits that created Wisconsin's signature hilly moraines some 10,000 years ago.
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Gray Dogwood.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Hoary Verbena.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Illinois Tick Trefoil 2.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Panicledleaf Tick Trefoil.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Marker Post.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Mile Marker Post.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Morrow's Honeysuckle.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg
Nodding thistle found along the Ice Age Trail.
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Northern Catalpa.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Oriental Ladies Thumb.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view
Several scenic overlooks atop the hilly moraines on the Ice Age Scenic National Trail's 4.9-mile Whitewater Lake Segment in northwestern Walworth County provide hikers with dramatic sweeping views of the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest.
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Oxeye Dairy.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Perennial Sowthistle.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg
Pine forest found along the Ice Age Trail.
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Pine Plantation.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Pinnate Prairie Coneflower.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Prairie Fleabane.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Prarie Clearning Under Power Lines.jpg
Brush clearing in a power line corridor along the Ice Age Trail, south of Hwy. 12, has allowed a prairie-style habitat to get established and flourish.
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Queen Anne's Lace (Wild Carrot).jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Rock covered with Schreber's Big Red Stem Moss.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Rock Deposits.jpg
Eric Johnson
Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail
A hike along the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in northwestern Walworth County can turn up some interesting hidden sights for the observant, including this colorful Russulaceae fungi mushroom on the floor of the Kettle Moraine State Forest's Southern Unit.
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Scenic Lake Overlook 1.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook
Scenic overlooks on the forested high hilly moraines along the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in northwestern Walworth County provide hikers with dramatic views of the 22,000-acre Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, including Whitewater Lake in the distance.
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Shrub Lespedeza.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Smooth Sumac.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Soapwort.jpg
Eric Johnson
St. John's Wort blooming along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail
St. John’s Wort, also known as Devil Chaser and Devil’s Scourge, is one among many wildflowers that bloom in the summer along the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Steep Climb.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Thistle Field with feeding Great Spangled Fritillary butterfly.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Trichaptum fungi on tree.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail View from Bench.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Walking Path in Forest.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Whitewater Lake.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Wild Bergamot.jpg
Eric Johnson
Ice Age Trail Red Spotted Purple Butterfly.jpg
Eric Johnson
