ATV/UTV encourages riders to wear helmets, wear seatbelts; State records 17 fatalities to date in 2022

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging ATV/UTV riders passengers to wear their helmets and seatbelts while out riding this fall.

So far this year, 17 people have died in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. Most crash victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets.

The fatalities included an Aug. 21 southeastern Wisconsin UTV rollover fatality on private land at Muskego in neighboring Waukesha County, which claimed the life of a 17-year-old female passenger from Wisconsin.

According to the DNR, the operator and the single passenger were crossing a cut hay field when a tire on the UTV dropped into a rut, causing the steering wheel to pull to one side. The operator over-corrected and the UTV tipped, ejecting both occupants, with the passenger pinned beneath the UTV roll bar, which caused life-ending injuries.

While the UTV operator was operator safety certified and alcohol was not involved in the incident, neither the operator or passenger were wearing helmets or seatbelts.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71% of fatally-injured ATV riders were killed in crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020. Helmets and seatbelts dramatically reduce the chance of serious injury, especially in single vehicle crashes.

“ATVs are popular for work and recreational purposes such as trail riding and hunting,” said Major April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Section Chief. “Protect yourself and loved ones by always wearing a helmet. It’s the single most important piece of protection an ATV or UTV rider can wear.”

In addition to wearing a helmet, the DNR encourages ATV/UTV riders to follow these tips for a safe ride:

Use extra caution when operating on pavement.

Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities.

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.

In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and long sleeves.

Know before you go. Review all ATV/UTV laws at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/atv.

Wisconsin law requires ATV and UTV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who are at least 12 years old for an ATV (and at least 16 years old for UTV), must complete at ATV safety certification course to operated in Wisconsin (exception: on private property owned by the operator’s immediate family). These safety courses can be taken online of in person.

A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/safetyEducation.

Wisconsin law also requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials.

Operators must submit a written report to the DNR within 10 days of the incident at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/ATV/CrashInfo.

For more information about ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV Riding in Wisconsin webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/atv.