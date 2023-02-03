Lake Geneva city crews are set to plant about a hundred trees around the community this year.

The city has budgeted about $15,000 to plant about a hundred trees in terrace areas, parks and near the White River in 2023.

City Arborists Jon Foster said some of the types of trees that are set to be planted this year include chinkapin oak, bur oak, swamp white oak and quaking aspen.

“Most of the trees we’re going to be planting are native plants this year,” Foster said during the Jan. 24 Lake Geneva Tree Board meeting.

Foster said he also plans to plant some non-native willow trees near the White River.

“We’ve had some willows that we’ve put down by the river, and they’re great water-loving trees,” Foster said. “So I would like to plant some along the river, not right by the bank but close to the river.”

Foster said the city orders trees based on availability and if they would survive in terrace areas.

“What you have to remember is availability. I plant stuff that is available to me, and I plant what is going to survive in the terraces,” Foster said. “Some of the trees we don’t plant on the terraces because they don’t do well in compacted areas where there is a lot of salt.”

Candy Kirchberg, chairperson for the tree board, said the tree board recently ordered several trees including 45 bur oak, 40 red oak, 20 swamp white oak and 30 shag bark hickory that they are set to receive for free.

“They’re all about a foot tall,” Kirchberg said. “They’re about a year to three years old.”

Sonya Dailey, tree board member, said the tree board also is working with a company that could possibly supply them with an additional hundred free trees.

“So we have a source for a hundred free trees,” Dailey said. “We have a new source that we’re going to try, and we might be getting a hundred free trees.”

Kirchberg said she would like to get some of the schools involved with planting the trees after they find a location.

“First we got to find some land to plant them,” Kirchberg said. “I looked at Eastview Elementary School. Eastview has all that land left of the skateboard park and the dog park that I don’t think is used for anything.”

Dailey said they would have to obtain permission from the school district in order for the students to become involved. She said the students also could be involved with watering the trees.

“So that’s something else we have to talk to the schools about,” Dailey said. “That’s something I would like to move forward on and work towards to see if we can get the schools involved, especially the high school group.”

More trees neededThe tree board members said more trees need to be planted in the community, because several trees that have died or been removed have not been replaced.

Business owners are required by city ordinance to replace trees that are removed from their property. Kirchberg said several businesses have not complied with the ordinance.

“We don’t think we’ve seen anybody do anything,” Kirchberg said. “We did send out letters, but I don’t think there’s been any action.”

Dennis Loeser of Lake Geneva said he has noticed that several trees have been removed during the past few years without new ones being planted in their place.

“We possibly need to make a committee besides the tree committee and the harbors committee to start looking at why these trees aren’t being replanted,” Loeser said. “I’ve lived here for 12 years. I’ve seen in the last 12 years the city make a tremendous change, and I’ve also seen trees being cut down at a rate I cannot believe.”

Kirchberg said she has seen several trees in her neighborhood that have been removed during the past few years.

“I agree,” Kirchberg said. “I’m on Marshall Street, and we’ve lost at least six or seven trees in our little block.”

Students become involvedSeveral schools in the Lake Geneva area have become involved with planting trees in the community during the past few year.

Central-Denison Elementary School was recognized as a K-12 Tree Campus School by the Arbor Day Foundation in 2022 for educating students about the benefits of planting trees.

The school was required to maintain a tree campus team, develop an education plan to help students learn about the importance of trees, conduct a tree-related activity for students and host an Arbor Day observance event in order to receive the honor.

Central-Denison students collected more than 2,000 maple seeds, which were shared with three other schools, to be planted throughout the community.

Dailey said the tree board hopes to continue to work with local schools to plant more trees in the community.

“Our project is kind of done but not really because what we’re hoping is that teachers will continue to do that year after year,” Dailey said. “Over 2,000 seeds went out in the community. If they do that every year, some of them might grow.”

Looking forward to working in HillmoorFoster said he is looking forward to doing some forestry work at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, once he receives approval from the city council.

The city recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property for about $6 million.

“I’m interest in that park. Whatever the city decides to do with it, I’m willing to go in there,” Foster said. “I would love to get in there.”

Foster said there are several dead trees and invasive plants located in front of the property near Highway 50.

“The evergreens all died up there in front, then I got some hazardous trees up there in the front,” Foster said. “As you drive along Highway 50, that needs to be taken care of.”

Kirchberg proposed scheduling some workdays in the future for volunteers to go onto the property to help take care of the trees.

“Even if they identify a tree and flag it so someone doesn’t mow around it or the goats don’t eat it,” Kirchberg said. “We could put something up around it, just make it a fun week of people flagging trees.”

