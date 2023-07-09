A chairperson for the Walworth County Walk to end Alzheimer’s is trying to help researchers find a cure for the disease.

Timothy Williams of Burlington has participated in several studies and tests during the past few years to help medical researchers find a way to either stop or slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

“I’m a guinea pig or a volunteer for research,” Williams said. “That’s how I’m involved with research.”

Williams first became involved with research in 2019 when he participated in the National Institute of Health’s AHEAD study to determine if he had amyloid plaque in his brain, which is often found in people who suffer from Alzheimer’s.

The test included cognitive tests, blood work and position emission tomography— PET— scans. The test revealed that Williams did not have amyloid plaque in his brain and did not qualify for further AHEAD studies.

Williams most recently participated in the Alzheimer’s Research Center’s Synapse Project from November 2022 to January of this year, which included physicals, PET scans, MRI tests and spinal tap.

The study is to help determine how neuronal synapse density, amyloid plaque and neurofibrillary tangles affect the brain.

“The fluid in your spine is the same fluid in your brain,” Williams said. “They can look at this and see if there is any plaque. So when they’re looking at your brain, they can do a spinal tap.”

Williams said he does not know the results of the synapse study at this time, but he is set to participate in the test again in two years.

“I don’t know any information about what they found out or didn’t find out,” Williams said. “I don’t have that information right now.”

Williams is set to participate in another study July 17 at Northwestern University in Chicago to determine if he is eligible to participate in the Tri-Ready Cohort of the Prevention of Alzheimer’s and Dementia— TRC-PAD— program which also includes research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

The study is set to include a physical, blood tests, cognitive tests and memory tests.

“You go through different things to see if you qualify for it,” Williams said. “I’m not sure what the criteria is. One is you don’t have Alzheimer’s, but there’s other criteria they have, too. Whether I qualify for it or not, I don’t know yet.”

During the past three years, Williams also has participated in the Alzheimer’s Prevention Trials Web Study, which is available by visiting www.alzheimers.gov.

The web study includes cognitive tests and memory tests. Williams said he is required to undergo the tests once every three months.

Williams said he participates in the different studies to help researchers find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“The research is fascinating stuff,” Williams said. “Without research, there’s never going to be a way to stop Alzheimer’s or find a cure. Without guinea pigs there’s no research, so that’s why I do it.”

Helping to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and other dementias is important to Williams as his father died from Alzheimer’s in 2008 and his sister is currently battling the disease.

“What I went through with my dad and what I’ve seen with my sister, if there’s a way for me to do my little bit so somebody else doesn’t get it that’s my motivation,” Williams said. “There’s no good disease, but this one sucks. It just doesn’t steal your memories, it robs your ability to function.”

Williams attended the Alzheimer’s Summit in San Diego in January where he talked about his father’s battle with Alzheimer’s and the research tests that he has been involved with.

“I’ve told my story to a lot of different people this year,” Williams said. “In telling my story, I’ve gotten about 15 people who have inquired about getting involved with research.”

Involvement with Walk to End Alzheimer’sWilliams has been involved with the Walworth County Walk to End Alzheimer’s since 2018.

He started as a member of the Greenwoods State Bank’s team and then formed his own team called “Remember the Love” in 2019.

“In 2018, I was invited to be a part of a team for the Greenwoods State Bank in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Walworth County. At that walk, I saw the ‘I Remember’ board for the first time,” Williams said. “I thought about my dad and mom— they were great friends— and what I remembered was our love. It was a very rewarding experience so in 2019 I formed my own team, ‘Remember the Love.’”

Williams is currently a chairperson for the Walworth County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The purpose of the walk is to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The walk is the largest fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Williams said. “With the money they’ve raised, I think they have provided $300 million in grants to research projects in the past year. That’s pretty amazing.”

This year’s Walworth County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled to be held 9 a.m., Sept. 16 at Library Park in Downtown Lake Geneva. Williams said there will be a walk along the lakefront area and a shorter walk in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The event also is set to include live music, food and information about Alzheimer’s.

“There’s so many passionate people who come to get more information and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Williams said.

Williams’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s team is set to host a “Bingo for a Cause” fundraiser 6 p.m., July 13 at the Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St. in Burlington, to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event is set to include bingo and raffle drawings.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides funding to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s and other dementias, information about Alzheimer’s and support groups for people who are taking care of someone who is suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

For more information, visit www.alz.org.

Williams said he wishes he would have been involved with the Alzheimer’s Association when his father was going through Alzheimer’s.

“When my dad had Alzheimer’s, I did not know about any support groups,” Williams said. “It would have been an amazing thing to go in there and talk to other people about what I was going through with him and maybe get suggestions about how to handle different scenarios that come up with someone who has Alzheimer’s.”

