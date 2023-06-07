The Walworth County Fair will be hosting its annual fundraising pork chop cooking on Wednesday, June 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Activity Center at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn.

Event proceeds will go towards the new North Hall Park on the fairgrounds.

The dine-in or drive-thru dinner includes two boneless pork chops, baked potato, sour cream, butter, applesauce and rye bread.

Ticket prices are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate.

Ticket sale locations include the following:

Burlington — Town Bank.

Darien — Sorg’s Quality Meats.

Delavan — Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, Town Bank, and First National Bank & Trust Co.

East Troy — Hansen’s Market IGA.

Elkhorn — Walworth County Fair office, Walworth County Fair Board members, Wilson Farm Meats, Hansen’s Market IGA, Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center, Simons Feed & Seed, First National Bank & Trust Co., and Perkup.

Lake Geneva — Lake Geneva Country Meats, Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, and both locations of Town Bank.

Walworth — Town Bank, Daniels Foods, and First National Bank & Trust Co.