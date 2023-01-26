Aloha, Wisconsin! Walworth County’s convivial “Aloha Boys” spread gemütlichkeit — Hawaiian style

“Aloha is compassion, love, light, harmony, peace and joy, all rolled into one. Aloha is choosing love in every moment, showing up and being lovingly present no matter what it looks like on the inner or outer.” —Mark Ellman, “Practice Aloha: Secrets to Living Life Hawaiian Style.”

You don’t have to live in Hawaii, or even be Hawaiian, to embrace the aloha spirit.

Just ask “The Aloha Boys” the next time they’re out and about discovering local food and spirits throughout Walworth County, part of their ongoing mission to positively promote good will for area food and beverage establishments.

Which just goes to show that the catch-all aloha spirit — welcome, homecoming, love, peace, joy, compassion, harmony, understanding, friendship — can be found in the most surprising places at the most unlikely times.

Clad year-round in their colorful and attention-grabbing Hawaiian shirts on their social outings, The Aloha Boys — Town of Delavan neighbors Pete Oehmen and Bill Soplanda — have been spreading their unique spin on Wisconsin’s fun-loving ethnic German spirit of gemütlichkeit since 2016.

On this particular frosty winter evening, the longtime friends have brought the warm island spirit to Tuscan Tavern & Grill, 431 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva, just down the street from the Regional News.

Tipped off by a reader curious about the backstory behind The Aloha Boys, I made my way to Tuscan with my press pass lanyard, notebook, digital recorder and camera to get the Paul Harvey-esque “rest of the story” as an honorary “new friend” Aloha Boy for the evening.

“You get to be famous, too,” says Soplanda, a “kinda retired” 40-year restaurant and hospitality industry veteran, of the culinary adventures with Oehmen that have brought the friend duo a measure of fame through their recently-launched, feel-good “The ALOHA BOYS” Facebook Page. “It’s kind of an exclusive club. The application’s a hundred pages long and it’s a year process... We’ve known each other a long time. We’ve been friends for many, many years. In 2016 we started having a boy’s night out.”

Over the course of eight years, their outings over drinks and appetizers every couple weeks has evolved into Bill & Pete’s The Aloha Boys, a discovery of local food and spirits throughout Walworth County with a mission “to promote good will for our local food and beverage establishments” and celebrate “family, friends, fun, food, the future and modest fame.”

The growing popularity of personal Facebook posts about their adventures led to the September 2022 creation of their dedicated “informative and fun” Aloha Boys Facebook page, which includes posts for Flat Iron Tap Gastropub in Lake Geneva; Green Grocer in Williams Bay; Kimkasi Pub in Fontana; The Lakehouse and Elkhorn Saloon in Elkhorn; Mars Resort and Geneva National’s The Hunt Club and The Turf Smokehouse in the Town of Geneva; and Lake Lawn Lodge’s newly renamed and remodeled restaurant, 1878 on the Lake, in Delavan.

“The people jump on and put their two cents in,” Soplanda says of their Facebook fans. “They chime in with their comments.”

Soplanda’s wife, Debbie, a 26-year educator at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, posts pictures and write-up reviews of The Aloha Boys’ adventures on their Facebook Page, which now numbers the “modest fame” of 63 likes and 95 followers, mostly local fans but some as far afield as Idaho. It’s not uncommon for their posts to log 100 or more hits.

The aloha spirit

A longtime devotee of comfy and colorful Hawaiian shirts, Oehmen provided the inspiration for the duo’s unique “Aloha Boys” moniker, as Hawaiian shirts became their signature calling card attire while out on the town long before Oehmen printed up formal calling cards.

“I’ve always worn them and I started teaching him (Soplanda) to wear Hawaiian shirts,” Oehmen explains. “I need color in my life. It’s Hawaiian shirts. My trademark is Hawaiian shirts. He doesn’t have a good repertoire.”

Soplanda’s wife, Debbie, created their nickname.

“His wife’s quite inventive,” Oehmen says. “The Aloha Boys — it’s not our contrivance, She invented it — and it stuck.”

A Walworth County transplant, Oehmen is the entrepreneurial owner of printing and graphics business Pete’s Printing, 3251 State Hwy. 67 in the Town of Delavan, just north of Williams Bay. The business is housed in the home that he shares with his wife, Becky.

“I moved to Walworth County on Jan. 1, 1970,” Oehmen recalls. “I was a Blues musician in downtown Chicago over on Rush Street — guitar, bass, lead rhythm and a little bit of harmonica. I was one of the original hippies. It was the late sixties and the drugs were getting me. I had to make a lifestyle change. I moved up here and dried myself out. Took five years, and that was a long time ago. The rest is history.”

Second generation Williams Bay native Soplanda, who attended Bay schools from kindergarten through high school, has lived two doors up the highway from Oehmen for decades.

Usually every other week, Oehmen and Soplanda don their signature Hawaiian shirts and visit a Walworth County restaurant, tavern or supper club to socialize with each other over drinks and “standard” go-to appetizers like chicken wings, calamari and flatbreads, take photos of their culinary adventures, and later write and post reviews and the background histories of the establishments they visit.

“We’ll visit local places in Walworth County — Walworth, Fontana, Elkhorn, Delavan, Williams Bay, Lake Geneva — to have drinks and appetizers,” Soplanda notes. “We’re both solid from the local community. We love the community, we love where we live. We support our businesses. Just for fun we’ve been going out and talking to people. We go out and make friends and say ‘hi’ and chit-chat and stuff.”

Soplanda says their Aloha Boys posts are meant to build positive exposure for the food and beverage hospitality industry in Walworth County, which currently ranks sixth in tourism economic impact among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at $594.5 million.

“We never do anything negative,” he explains. “We support our communities. It’s to bring people together. It’s all very positive. Always a positive spin — come visit this place. It’s meant to promote the business and good will. We have fun with it. We enjoy doing what we do. We don’t lie. It’s a good will thing, and that’s a good feeling. We always toast to family, friends, fun, food, the future and a little bit of fame. That’s always our toast when we go out. We enjoy it. We have so much fun with this.”

Adds Oehmen, “It’s all about positivity. We’ve met some really wonderful people.”

In the midst of their socializing, Soplanda says he and Oehmen will “ask a lot of questions” to feature the stories of the people and history behind the establishments they visit.

“It’s 90% of us listening to them and asking them questions, letting them talk, and they love it,” Soplanda notes.

Insider knowledge

Both Soplanda and Oehmen have a lot of history with the food and beverage industry.

“I’ve been in the food and beverage industry for my entire career – restaurants, resorts, country clubs,” says Soplanda, noting he and wife moved around the country 11 times following his career before settling down in Walworth County, where their children attended Williams Bay Schools grades K-12. “Family came first. We stopped moving around.”

As part of his printing business, Oehmen has done a lot of printing for Walworth County eating and drinking establishments, including Tuscan, since setting up shop in 1974.

In his early years in the area, Oehmen also moonlighted as a bartender at various area venues, waxing nostalgic about his “good stories” days behind the bar, a mixed drink mélange of memories – magic tricks, flairtending “bar gimmicks” and being “a good bull****er.”

“We know the industry well,” Oehmen says.

Soplanda, whose bartending, cooking and restaurant management career included stints at The Abbey Resort in Fontana and Lake Lawn Lodge in Delavan among other local restaurants and hospitality-oriented businesses, offers high marks for Walworth County’s local food and beverage scene.

“It’s very good,” he says. “There’s a lot of quality places here ... Hospitality, it’s still the king.”

The hospitality business, first and foremost, is a people-centric business.

“You meet more fun people,” Oehmen says of their Aloha Boys adventures. “We have fun and we love seeing other people having fun … Servers, bartenders, owners. Eventually, I hope to make a coffee table book on our encounters. I don’t know if it’ll ever sell, but I’ll publish it because I can do that. I can make one or two or a hundred.”

Adds Soplanda, “The stories are just incredible, and there are a lot of untold stories out there.”

Hitting the road

Each visit by The Aloha Boys to a Walworth County restaurant, tavern or supper club includes pictures of their appetizers, as well as photos and stories of the servers, bartenders, managers, owners and other staff members they cross paths with.

One this particular night at Tuscan, The Aloha Boys enjoyed convivial conversation over drinks and two appetizers — fried calamari served with cocktail sauce, and Italian arancini, crispy fried risotto balls with mozzarella filling, served on marinara sauce and topped with grated fresh parmesan.

“Arnie’s balls,” Oehmen calls the arancini, pronounced eh-ruhn-SEE-nee.

“Be careful what you order,” Soplanda laughs.

“I don’t know how to say them,” Oehman chuckles. “I’ve been printing these menus for how many years and I don’t know how to say it.”

The inspiration for The Aloha Boys was rooted in Oehmen’s desire to get out of the house, which also houses his printing business.

“I sleep in my house, eat in my house, live in my house, work in my house,” Oehmen explains. “I never get a chance to get out. I’m a very social animal. It just drives me crazy … Luckily, I have a neighbor that’s a friend…”

Their outings are usually in the middle of the week, often on Wednesdays, and three hours are strictly allotted for their adventures.

“We just go out to be social,” Soplanda explains. “We’re both married, so we behave.”

Says Oehmen of their Aloha Boys outings, “Meet the people at the place, have some food and then bull****.”

Heading into their eighth year, and now with their dedicated Facebook page, The Aloha Boys are becoming something of local celebrities.

“Sometimes we’ll walk into a place like Café Calamari and they’ll go, ‘You’re the Aloha Boys, right?’” Soplanda says. “But we’re not looking for notoriety. We’re just having fun.”

Opposites attract

The old mantra that “opposites attract” is evident as The Aloha Boys enjoy each other’s company over drinks and appetizers.

Like their drinks, the light-hearted banter and snappy repartee flow freely.

“Bill’s a natural-born optimist,” Oehmen says of his partner-in-crime and their friendship, one’s yin to the other’s yang. “I was born a pessimist. You couldn’t find two more opposite people. ”

“Which works perfectly,” Soplanda notes.

“He’s wearing off on me,” Oehmen laughs. “Hopefully I’m teaching him critical thinking and he’s teaching me more to be an optimist.”

“We’re opposite on a couple different things,” Soplanda explains of their friendship. “We don’t fight. We gently disagree with each other sometimes.”

Adds Oehmen, “Outside of we’re neighbors and we’re The Aloha Boys, I have a hard time finding our commonality, except we’re always chuckling, always laughing.”

Despite their many differences, Soplanda calls their friendship “magic,” whether socializing out and about as The Aloha Boys or just gabbing with each other around backyard campfires at their homes.

On this particular night out on the town as The Aloha Boys, Tuscan waitress Annie and restaurant manager Jade Hamm will soon enough be featured on The Aloha Boys’ Facebook Page.

“I love them,” said Lake Geneva resident Hamm, in her third year managing Tuscan. “I love the personalities. They have a really good spirit and a really good sense of humor. We’re glad to have them here tonight.”

And in a couple weeks, The Aloha Boys will be on the road again, bringing their upbeat aloha spirit to yet another Walworth County dining or drinking establishment for fun, camaraderie, drinks, appetizers and “modest fame,” both with each other and also their growing cadre of Facebook followers vicariously tagging along for the adventure.

“The future is just waiting to be told,” Soplanda says. “The stories are waiting to be discovered ... Join us on Facebook!”

IN 65 PHOTOS: The historic Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee Former Pabst Brewing Co. Bottle House, 1125 N. 9th St., Milwaukee The Brewery District sign of the redeveloped former Pabst Brewing Co. complex at North 10th Street and West Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee The Brewery District sign on the redeveloped former Pabst Brewing Co. campus Grand stairway in the circa-1882 former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee Brewhouse Inn and Suites lobby at the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee Exterior view of Brewhouse Inn and Suites at former Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee Copper Pabst brew kettle and King Gambrinus stained glass window inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee Circa-1890s King Gambrinus stained glass window inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee Circular staircase inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee West-facing interior view of the circa-1882 Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee East-facing interior view of the circa-1882 Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee Pabst Brewing Co. Building 24 in The Brewery District, downtown Milwaukee Pabst Building 28 in The Brewery District, downtown Milwaukee Weathered statue of Captain Frederick Pabst at the former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery, downtown Milwaukee View of The Captain's Courtyard outdoor beer garden at Best Place on the former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Old World architecture at the former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee Sternewirt courtyard with Guest Center sign and King Gambrinus statue at Best Place, part of the historic Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Exterior view of stained glass architectural detail on the circa-1880 General Offices building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Detail view of King Gambrinus statue at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee King Gambrinus statue at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee Pabst Gambrinus stained glass window at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. downtown Milwaukee Detail of the King Gambrinus Window in the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., in downtown Milwaukee Preserved vintage Pabst Brewing Co. signage at the former Pabst Brewing Co. complex in downtown Milwaukee Historic memorabilia on display at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee Pabst skywalk and sign over West Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, linking the Malt House (left) and Brew House Street scene of the former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship Milwaukee brewery along West Juneau Avenue King Gambrinus statue at Best Place on the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Pabst Brewing Co. logo detail at the history former Pabst brewery campus in downtown Milwaukee Pabst Brewing Co. Building 27, the circa-1880 General Offices building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Old World architecture at the former Pabst Brewing Co. gift shop on the historic Pabst brewery campus in downtown Milwaukee Stained glass Pabst Breweries logo at the former Pabst Brewing Co. gift shop in downtown Milwaukee Stained glass window of monk tapping a beer barrel at the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee Tavern-themed stained glass window at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Reverse view of Pabst logo stained glass window in the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Office Building Christmas decor at Best Place in the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee German language wall mural in the former Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest tour center at the former Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon advertising signage at Best Place in the historic former Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee The Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest center at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest center at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee Decorative roofline detail of the National Register-listed circa-1890 Pabst Brewing Co. Boiler House Vintage bar in The Great Hall inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Interior view of the entryway to the circa-1880 Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee The Great Hall in the circa-1880 former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Reverse view of entryway stained glass window in the circa-1880 Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Roofline ornamentation of the former Pabst Brewing Co. Bottle House, 1125 N. 9th St., Milwaukee Captain Frederick Pabst's desk in the 1880 General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Captain Frederick Pabst's Office at the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee The 42, former Pabst Brewing Co. Distribution Center, downtown Milwaukee Mixed use development ELEVEN25 at Pabst, 1125 N. 9th St., Milwaukee, in the former Pabst Bottle House Central Waters brewery on the former Pabst Brewing Co. campus Former Pabst Brewing Co. grain silos at The Brewery District, 1220 N. 11th St., Milwaukee International Business Machines (IBM) wall clock inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave. Brewery District's Juneau Avenue streetscape on the former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Pabst bridge sign over Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee View of The Brewery District along North 9th Street, including the former Pabst Bottle House Circa-1882 Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee Pabst bridge sign over Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee Former Pabst Brewing Co. Malt House and Brew House, North 10th Street and West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee Pabst Professional Center, 1036 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Pabst Brewing Co. stained glass window inside The Great Hall, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Decorative weathervane atop the former Pabst Brewing Co. visitor center, 917 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Former Pabst Brewing Co. 1890 Boiler House, 1243 N. 10th St., Milwaukee Former Pabst Brewing Co. Malt House, 1009 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee Decorative Pabst logo manhole cover at The Brewery District in downtown Milwaukee Pabst neon bridge sign, North 10th Street and West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee