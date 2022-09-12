All-new Women's Leadership Center in Williams Bay moves foward

Down the hill from the birthplace of modern astrophysics — a moon rock’s throw from the spot where Edwin Hubble, Nancy Grace Roman and Albert Einstein rethought humanity’s relationship to time and space — a new center devoted to creative problem solving and a better world is rising.

The Women’s Leadership Center will focus on developing, sustaining and advancing diverse women leaders in a new purpose-built facility that connects to the storied cultural and natural landscape of the Williams Bay, named after Capt. Israel Williams, a mariner who settled in the area in 1837.

The Women’s Leadership Center at Williams Bay is founded and led by Ann M. Drake, a Chicago business leader and president of Lincoln Road Enterprises, LLC (Lincoln-Road.com), a transformative organization invested in the advancement of women’s leadership, now and in the future.

“We are building a special place for women leaders to come together and learn, innovate, challenge old models and create new possibilities,” said Drake, a graduate of the University of Iowa with an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. “I want the center to be a place where conversations happen that change the world.”

The center is expected to complete in late 2024 and will be located on a nine-acre parcel of woodland on the shores of Geneva Lake, about 85 miles from downtown Chicago.

The center’s location adjoins the campuses of George Williams College of Aurora University and Yerkes Observatory.

Drake acquired the land with the aim of creating a unique destination designed to foster conversation and collaboration among women leaders at the forefront of public and private enterprise, global supply chain, engineering and technology, infrastructure and design, and space and astrophysics.

In this special setting, women leaders can spark the high-impact ideas and connections that lead to global solutions for complex problems. In addition to the unique setting, what sets the center in Williams Bay apart is its focus on women.

“I realized I wanted to throw my whole-hearted support behind helping women succeed in areas I think are crucial to our future — and making that future better for everyone,” Drake said.

Inspired by her own experience as a trailblazing executive in a traditionally male industry — supply chain management — the center is a cornerstone of decades of effort by Drake to advance women’s leadership.

Before starting Lincoln Road Enterprises, Drake was chairman and chief executive officer of Des Plaines, Ill.-based DSC Logistics, now CJ Logistics American, a highly innovative and dynamic leader in supply chain and logistics management, business partner to some of the world’s leading companies and recognized industry-wide for advancing supply chain thinking and practices. Under Drake's guidance, DSC helped transform the business of supply chain management from a commodity service into a critical and creative business strategy based on collaborative partnerships.

Architect selected

To lead the design effort for the Women's Leadership Center, Drake selected Studio Gang, the award-winning architecture and urban design practice led by MacArthur Fellow Jeanne Gang.

Regularly named one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Architecture Companies,” Studio Gang is headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Paris.

Known for an approach that draws insight from ecological systems, Studio Gang’s work builds stronger relationships between people and nature.

"As a place where women of diverse backgrounds and expertise will come together, the Women's Leadership Center builds on the rich history of Williams Bay as a place for knowledge sharing and interdisciplinary exchange," said Gang, founding principal and partner of Studio Gang. "We are excited to explore ways to realize Ann's ambitions through architecture that fosters creativity and collaboration and embraces the natural beauty and ecology of Geneva Lake."

In Gang, Drake said she found a creative partner who immediately understood her vision for the center and who shares her respect for the site, plus is aligned with her mission of supporting women in leadership.

“Jeanne’s sensibility for sustainable design that’s both beautiful and inspiring is extraordinary,” Drake said. “Her team is developing concepts that mesh perfectly with the history and feel of this special piece of land.”

The center will facilitate meetings in different formats, ranging from intimate gatherings of a few participants to larger convenings of 100 or more guests. It will also bring together participants in person and virtually for events that will be able to range from a few hours to several days.

Outside the built environment, rambling pathways and lake access features will encourage Women's Leadership Center visitors to explore the grounds and enjoy the natural setting.

Historic site

In overlooking Geneva Lake, the Women's Leadership Center will sit on a glacial reservoir formed 10,000 years ago.

As population in the area grew in the 19th century — particularly after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 — the Geneva Lake region became a hub not only of vacation homes for prosperous city dwellers but also of numerous church-owned and other not-for-profit camps dotting the lakeshore.

The world-famous Yerkes Observatory adjoining the center’s site was built over a century ago to house the world’s largest refracting telescope, which made it a destination for leading astronomers and scientists of the time. Thanks to discoveries made there early in the 20th century, Yerkes became known as “the birthplace of modern astrophysics.”

The Yerkes Future Foundation is now leading the effort to restore the observatory buildings, preserve their history, and continue as a site for education and research.

In founding the Women’s Leadership Center at Williams Bay, Drake sees past and future coming together — connecting ancient glaciers to the birth of astrophysics and the solitude of old forest to vibrant dialogue — in a way that holds promise of a better world for all.