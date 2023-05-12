Looking to build “Service Above Self” goodwill and better friendships in a beneficial West End outreach initiative aligned with Rotary International’s foundational “Four-Way Test,” the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club will be hosting its 18th annual Scholarship Golf Outing and Dinner fundraiser on Friday, May 26 at Delbrook Golf Course.

Owned by the City of Delavan as the only municipally-owned golf course in Walworth County, Delbrook, 700 S. 2nd St. in Delavan, is one of the oldest courses in Wisconsin. Officially opened on July 21, 1928, Delbrook is marking 95 years of golf in 2023.

“I am excited for our 18th Annual Rotary Scholarship Golf Outing and thankful for the Rotarians that work so hard each year to put on a great event,” said 2022-2023 Geneva Lake West Rotary Club President Phill Klamm. “The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club is extremely supportive of the students in our area and know that the money raised from this fundraiser will help our scholarship recipients pursue continuing their education. We are appreciative of the local businesses and supporters who donate to make this a great event for everyone involved. I look forward to seeing everyone out on the course or at dinner.”

Registrations now open

Registration for the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Golf Outing starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m., tournament instruction and a putting contest at 11:40 p.m., and a noon shotgun start.

Contests include a hole-in-one shoot-out for a one-year lease on a new car, sponsored by Delevan-based Kunes Auto Group.

The post-golf outing dinner buffet in Greenie’s Pavilion begins at 4:30 p.m. and includes games, a silent auction and raffles.

The golf outing fundraiser, $160 per golfer, includes a box lunch, golfing with motor cart, and the dinner buffet. The cost is $40 per person for those wishing to only attend the post-outing dinner. Dinner-only guests can start arriving at Greenie’s Pavilion beginning at 4 p.m.

“In the spirit of Rotary, proceeds from our annual Golf Outing and Dinner benefit local student scholarships for Williams Bay, Faith Christian and Big Foot high schools,” said Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Secretary and Golf Outing Chair Heidi Alten. “We need your help. This year our goal is $25,000 to provide scholarships to our community students. “We strive to raise more money each year but, we can’t do it without your help. We urge you to participate in this fun event at every level — golf with friends or business colleagues, invite non-golfing friends and family to our dinner and auction, or promote your business with a sponsorship.”

For more information or to register for the golf outing and/or the dinner buffet, visit www.glwrotaryclub.org.

Tournament sponsorship opportunities are still available and donations of silent auction and raffle items are both needed and welcomed. For more information, visit https://glwrotaryclub.org, email glwrotaryclub@gmail.com or call one of the club’s auction/sponsorship contacts — Tobias “Toby” Steivang, 262-949-6153; Heidi Alten, 815-353-7259; or Bryan Balch, 847-409-0697.

Learn more

To find out more about the Walworth-based 501©(3) nonprofit Walworth-Fontana Rotary Foundation (Geneva Lake West Rotary Club), visit the club website at www.glwrotaryclub.org or visit the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club on Facebook.

For more information about Delbrook Golf Course, visit https://www.delbrookgolfclub.com.

