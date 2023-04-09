Dianne Costanzo has enjoyed teaching the art of Aikido in the Lake Geneva area during the past year.

Costanzo opened One Point Center Aikido, N3510 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva, on April 2, 2022.

She said she is honored to celebrate the studio's one-year anniversary.

Costanzo has practiced aikido for about 30 years. Before coming to the Lake Geneva area, she operated a One Point Center Aikido studio in Oak Park, Illinois from 2004 to 2020.

The Oak Park studio closed because of the coronavirus.

"I'm very happy to have it here. We had a dojo for a long time in Oak Park for many years. After COVID, that kind of killed the dojo in Oak Park," Costanzo said. "When I moved up here permanently, I thought I was finished with aikido, but I realized aikido was not finished with me. So I felt like I had something to give, so we were very fortunate to find this building."

Costanzo said, during the past year, the aikido studio has attracted students from the local area as well as people from Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. She said the studio has attracted people who have been studying aikido for several years and people who are just getting started in the martial art.

"It's a nice combination of people who have been studying for a long time and newer people," Costanzo said. "I think it's something the community needs, so we're building it slowly but I can tell you the people who come and study, they're the right kind of people."

Costanzo said the classes are non competitive, and the students are willing to help each other learn.

"In our dojo, we are not concerned with hurting each other. We're concerned about helping each other become better," Costanzo said. "So when one person becomes better, everybody becomes better."

Student experience

Several of the students said they have enjoyed their experience at the One Point Center Aikido studio.

Ronald Lang, student, said he inspected the County Highway H building before the studio opened for business, and Costanzo encouraged him to join.

"I didn't know what it was but she was a very diligent lady during the inspection process," Lang said. "So I thought she would be a good instructor, and I was right."

Seth Klosinski, student, said he stopped studying aikido for awhile, but then a friend encouraged him to return. He said he has enjoyed attending the studio and interacting with the other students.

"There is some time I missed, but now I'm back for good," Klosinki said. "These guys are great. The sensei is a great teacher. If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be coming back. She had all the patience with me and gave me the credit and the time. That was amazing."

Getting started

Several students of the students have been studying aikido for many years.

Bruce Kyes, student, said he started studying aikido about 20 years ago after a friend convinced him to attend a class.

"I got dragged to it against my will, but then I really liked it from that first moment," Kyes said. "So I found it to be very rewarding and invigorating."

Donald Robison, student, said he previously studied other styles of martial arts but then started attending aikido classes in 1991.

"I was doing taekwondo from the time I was 13 years old, and I had a friend who took me down to a dojo in Lake County and I started there," Robison said.

What is aikido?

Aikido is a Japanese-style of martial arts that uses a system of throws, strikes and pinning techniques for self defense.

Costanzo said aikido is not as well known as other styles of martial arts.

"Most people don't know aikido. They know karate. They know taekwondo. Those are much more popular," Costanzo said. "So aikido is not as popular. There's always a hesitation, but then you try it and you realize, if for no other reason, you're going to become more flexible then you find other reasons for studying it."

Costanzo said the goal of aikido is not to hurt an opponent but to use their momentum against them.

"We're not here to put people into pieces," Costanzo said. "This is the art of peace, not the art of putting people in pieces."

Benefits of studying aikido

Costanzo said even though students are often sore after a class there are several benefits to studying aikido. She said aikido can help people become more flexible and overcome past injuries.

"You're going to be sore," Costanzo said. "One of the things I say is, 'Sore is good, but injury is never good.' So it's ok to get sore because you're using muscles."

Kyes said even though you may become sore, you know you are going to gain other health benefits.

"It's a trade off, but it's a good trade for whatever you gain," Kyes said. "You get a protective benefit from it. The flexibility alone protects your joints from stress."

Robison said he previously had mobility issues with his right shoulder, but practicing aikido has helped relieve some of those issues.

"It was pretty much stuck and it ached every single day from the time I got up to the time I went to bed," Robison said. "It was so bad I had to miss a friend's 40th birthday party because it was just too sore. After about two months here, the shoulder was completely loosened up. I still have aches from time to time, but I got a full range of mobility."

An ongoing process

Costanzo said studying aikido requires a lot of patience, because it is an ongoing learning process.

"In our culture everybody wants to be an expert in 10 minutes, but learning aikido is like going on an archeology dig," Costanzo said. "You can't come at it with a bulldozer. You have to come at it with a toothbrush and just very gently brush away one layer of your ignorance and then you brush away another layer of your ignorance, and pretty soon you're starting to see the treasure that is underneath."

Kyes said he has been studying aikido for many years, and he is still constantly learning something new about the art.

"The whole art is present at every moment," Kyes said. "You can get a lot of it in your first experience, and the rest of your training you can be rediscovering and learning more and exploring more."

For more information about One Point Center Aikido, call 262-698-0864 or visit www.onepointcenteraikido.com.