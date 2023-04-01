Agape House will host its annual 5K Run, Walk, Stroll event during National Child Abuse Prevention month.

Individuals, families and groups are encouraged to participate April 22 in the non-competitive outing in Walworth that raises awareness of child abuse and neglect prevention.

Proceeds raised from the event titled, "Walk of Faith," benefit Agape House programs.

Event details

Early Bird Registration by April is $25 and includes one event t-shirt. Entry fee increases to $30 after April 1 without a guarantee of a t-shirt.

The fee waived for people who raise $100 or more in sponsor donations

People 16 years and younger may participate in the event for free.

Registration opens at 8:45 a.m. and the 5K event begins at 10 a.m.

Complimentary continental breakfast is included.

Event course begins and ends at the Agape House school parking lot, 215 S. Main St. in Walworth.

The 5K route along city streets provides use for running, walking, strollers and wheelchairs. The event will be held rain or shine.

Registration and sponsor forms can be downloaded from the Agape House website. For more information or to become an event sponsor, contact Agape House at 262-275-6466 or christen@AgapeHouseHeals.org.

An estimated 618,000 children were victims of abuse and neglect in 2020, the most recent year for which national data was taken.

Agape House assists children who are victims of child abuse and neglect. The organization provides safe facilities and programs for people who are suffering from the effects of abusive relationships including protective housing, private education, faith-based counseling and therapy services.

During the month of April and throughout the year, Agape House encourages residents and organizations to support child abuse and neglect prevention efforts. Agape House encourages community members to support each other by:

Taking time to talk to parents in their neighborhood – get to know them.

Sharing local resources, like Agape House, with families.

Advocating for legislation and funding which support family programs within your community.

Donating new or gently used clothing or toys to programs that support families with children.

Bringing a meal or groceries to a family with young children.

For more information about child abuse prevention and for more ideas on how to become involved, visit:

Agape House: agapehouseheals.org

Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin: preventchildabusewi.org

Department of Children and Families: dcf.wisconsin.gov

Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board: preventionboard.wi.gov.