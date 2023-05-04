The Barrett Memorial Library will be hosting its next adult art class offering on Friday, May 12 fron 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will be painting a sign to hang the for summer in this fun and easy class. To register, call or visit the library.

The Barrett Memorial Library is located at 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

For more information, call 262-245-2709 or visit https://www.williamsbay.lib.wi.us.

IN 18 PHOTOS; Williams Bay Middle School presents "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition" - April 27-28, 2023 Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants and his pet snail, Gary! BFF's Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom neighbors Patrick Staff, Squidward Q. Tentacles and SpongeBob SquarePants "The Sponge Bob Musical: Youth Edition" cast and crew - Williams Bay Middle School, April 27-28, 2023 Hatching an evil scheme down at The Chum Bucket SpongeBob comforts Pearl Krabs SpongeBob Electric Skates.JPG Dollar signs in Mr. Krabs' eyes: "Daddy Knows Best" Discord in the Krabs Family Ms. Mayor tries to maintain the status quo in Bikini Bottom despite the impending threat of a rumbling undersea volcano The Krusty Krab proprietor Mr. Krabs TV newscaster Perch Perkins reports on breaking news in Bikini Bottom SpongeBob Patrick Groupies.JPG Race to the rescue Scientist squirrel Sandy Cheeks explains her plan for defusing volcano Mt. Humongous "I'm Not a Loser" - Squidward Q. Tentacles dreams of breaking into show business Sandy and SpongeBob prepare to defuse threatening volcano Mt. Humungous Down at The Krusty Krab in "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition" at Williams Bay Middle School