The Aging and Disability Resources Center (ADRC) of Walworth County will be offering an upcoming "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" workshop on stress management.
The workshop, "Managing Caregiving Stress," will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Walk through Das Fest USA at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Caregiving for a family member or friend can be stressful — physically, emotionally, and financially. The March 16 workshop, geared for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions, will offer attendees an opportunity to learn about self-care strategies and techniques to increase relaxation and reduce stress.
There is a suggested donation of $10, but registrations will not be influenced based on the ability to donate.
To register, contact Chetney Blaszczyk at 262-741-3309.
For more information on the Walworth County ADRC and its programs, visit
https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/376/Aging-Disability-Resource-Center.
