ADRC of Walworth County announces upcoming programs, events; Dementia presentations, Senior Resource Fair planned

Educational programs on dementia-related issues and a Senior Resource Fair are among the upcoming activities being planned by the Elkhorn-based Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County.

"As I always like to say, knowledge is power," said ADRC of Walworth County Dementia Care Specialist Jake Sawyers.

This Friday, Sept. 30, at 3:30 p.m., the ADRC will host "Dementia Basics with Q&A" at the Walworth Public Library. 525 Kenosha St. in Walworth

"The main focus of this presentation is the Q&A and having a public forum discussion about various questions people might have," Sawyers noted. "There's often a lot of questions that don't get addressed ... It's nice to be able to have someone for a back-and-forth and talk with and have a conversation with ... This program is focused on having a long Q-and-A and allowing people to be able to talk about dementia upfront and confidently, rather than having it be this stigmatized issue that we talk about behind closed doors. It's about acknowledging that it's a disease that's here and present and we need to address it and be able to talk about it openly."

On Friday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m., Sawyers will be presenting "Dementia: Communications and Behavior Expressions" at the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

"This presentation will highlight how to interact with those living with dementia and common behaviors that are associated with the different diseases," Sawyers explained.

Among the topics to be addressed include how to positively interact with someone with dementia, communication changes that occur with dementia, behavior expressions and interventions, different types of dementia and the common behaviors, and sundowner’s syndrome.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Sawyers will give a 10:30 a.m. presentation about hearing and vision loss and the links to dementia. The program will be held at the Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan.

Senior Resource Fair

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County will be hosting a free admission Senior Resources Fair at the Walworth County Health and Human Services Building, 1910 County Hwy. NN in Elkhorn.

"We will have over 35 vendors present discussing the various services that they offer seniors," Sawyers said. "AuD Hearing will be providing hearing screens, the ADRC will provide Memory Screens, and Advocate Aurora will be providing various health screens including bone density scans, balance, blood pressure and more. They will also be providing medication reviews through their pharmacy services."

Sawyers encourages Walworth County residents to attend the Senior Resource Fair and take advantage of the various community resources conveniently gathered together in one location.

"It's good to know what's out there - who the services are and the people behind those services," he said. "Even if you don't need it now, you may need help in the future. It's a lot better to know the face behind the name, rather than just the name of the organization."

Learn more

The purpose of the Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center is to provide support and assistance to older adults, adults with disabilities and youth in transition so they can remain independent in the least restrictive environment. The ADRC provides information and assistance to older and disabled adults, their friends, family, caregivers and the general public.

For more information, call the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County at 262-741-3272 or visit https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/376/Aging-Disability-Resource-Center.