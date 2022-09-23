Admission to Riviera Beach could increase in 2023

Admission to Lake Geneva’s Riviera Beach could increase slightly in 2023.

Lake Geneva aldermen are proposing to increase beach admission from $8 to $10 for people 7 years and older. Children 6 years and younger attend the beach for free.

City aldermen approved the $8 beach admission in 2021.

Members of the city council’s piers, harbors & lakefront unanimously approved the beach admission increase, Sept. 13. The increase still has to be recommended by the finance, licensing & regulation committee and approved by the full city council.

The finance committee was set to vote on the proposed beach admission increase Sept. 20. The next city council meeting is set for Sept. 26. Both meetings will be held in the city hall, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

If approved, the increase would not affect resident beach passes which are $3 per person with up to six passes allowed for each household. Harbormaster Steve Russell said gross beach revenue for 2022 was about $491,753 compared to about $510,000 in total revenue for 2021. He said total beach revenue for 2022 has not been determined.

“It doesn’t take into account some credit card fees or refunded cash that takes place, so there will be an adjustment to that up or down,” Russell said. “That is not a final number, but it is important to note that it is a gross number.”

Russell said some reasons for the possible decrease in beach revenue this year could be related to the weather and increase cost in gasoline prices.

“We had a really cool August. We had some really bad weekends,” Russell said. “I really believe inflation and gas prices stopped people from coming up.”

Russell said increasing beach admission to $10 could generate about $119,000 in additional revenue for the city, based on beach revenue projections for this year.

“The beach gets a lot of activity,” Russell said. “So $119,000 increased revenue by making it $10 across the board, might not be a bad idea.”

Russell said he does not feel increasing the beach admission would affect attendance.

“It depends what happens with fuel costs and inflation and energy costs over the winter. That could just drive lower attendance for next year,” Russell said. “I think once you’re up here, you go to the beach. I see people turn away and walk away at $8.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he does not feel increasing admission by $2 is much of an increase. He said it has cost the city more money to staff and operate the beach during the past few years.

“Everything is going up. It’s not like we’re trying to capitalize,” Hedlund said. “We’re trying to maintain our expenses, whereas residents who don’t use the beach have to pay for it.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said the city has to increase pay for beach staff in order to attract and maintain employees.

“Two years ago one of my grandsons was a lifeguard at Riviera Beach, he didn’t come back because of the money and ended up at Conference Point that paid more,” Dunn said. “There’s competition for the labor, and we need to be able to pay it.”