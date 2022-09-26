Additional livestream cameras considered for Downtown Lake Geneva

More areas of Downtown Lake Geneva could be featured on camera in the future.

City officials are considering installing additional livestream cameras in the Downtown area.

A livestream camera has been installed near the Driehaus Family Plaza, located in front of the Riviera building.

Footage from the camera can be viewed by visiting the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.gov.

The city received a $8,955 grant from the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission in September 2021 to purchase and install the camera.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, June 13, to install additional livestream cameras within the Downtown area with funding coming from the tourism commission.

City Administrator presented possible areas to install additional cameras during the Sept. 12 tourism commission meeting, including near the west end pier, Riviera Beach gazebo and the city boat launch on Wrigley Drive.

“We are still getting some prices, but these are the locations we’ve scouted and feel will best serve what the city wants to accomplish,” Nord said.

The purpose of the cameras is for security reasons and to help promote the City of Lake Geneva to tourists.

Nord said, if installed, the camera near Riviera Beach would focus on Geneva Lake and not the beach itself.

“At the beach, I promise we’re not going to point it at anybody specifically,” Nord said. “It’s more out toward the water and capturing those two piers where people dive off of or just even a panoramic view looking out at the lake. It’s more the idea of having a view of the boats and the terrain further out in the distance.”

Tourism commission member Zakia Pirzada proposed that a camera be installed in Flat Iron Park, because it has views of the lake and boat launch area.

“That is the perfect place to show our lake, the water, boats, sunset, everything. Can we do that, because that’s city property?,” Pirzada said. “It’s our favorite location with the sunset and water. I love the location if we can do that.”

Tourism commission chairperson Brian Waspi said, “You could have Andy Gump hold it,” referring to the Andy Gump statue in Flat Iron Park.

Nord said city staff has considered installing a camera in Flat Iron Park and having it face the boat launch area.

“I think that’s one of the locations they were contemplating, looking towards the boat launch,” Nord said.

Tourism commission member Linda Moritz asked if there are any potential liability issues with the city installing the cameras.

Nord said he has talked with City Attorney Dan Draper and other communities and has been advised that there should be no liability issues.

“I’ve called other communities both in Wisconsin and outside of the state, and they were like, ‘You’re in a public place. The expectation is there is no privacy,’” Nord said. “Based on a few things we’ve seen since going live, apparently the word is not out 100% yet.”

Nord said the livestream camera near the Driehaus Family Plaza has captured criminal activity and has been used to help find lost items.

“In fact, it has been used a few times already for somebody who lost something, and we were able to go back into the camera and find out exactly when that item got lost or removed,” Nord said. “It’s come in handy.”

Nord said he will present a proposal for installing the additional livestream cameras during a future tourism commission meeting.

“As soon as we get prices for these items, we will be coming back to the commission to at least consider it,” Nord said.