A restaurant in Downtown Lake Geneva will be able to expand its drink offerings now that is has received an additional liquor license.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, March 27, a "Class B" intoxicating liquor license for Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St.

The city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee recommended the liquor license for Flat Iron Tap, March 21, by a 3-2 vote with aldermen Ken Howell and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."

Other businesses that applied for the liquor license included Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, 100 E. Geneva Square, and LG Axe Throwing, 253 Center St., Suite 900.

The liquor license became available after Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz, 393 N. Edwards Blvd., closed for business in December 2022 and surrendered the license.

Representatives from the businesses had an opportunity to explain their plans for the liquor license during the March 21 Finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting.

Sarah Sudack, representative for Flat Iron Tap, said the restaurant wanted the license to expand its drink offerings to customers. The restaurant currently offers craft beers and wines.

Sudack said several customers have requested that Flat Iron Tap offer more types of alcoholic beverages.

"We do have a large request for alcoholic drinks," Sudack said. "We would love to add that to our restaurant. I feel having the liquor license would help our business grow."

Matthew Stinebrink, president of Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, said they want the liquor license to add a bar area to the grocery store. He said customers would be able to consume drinks at the bar and while they are shopping.

Stinebrink said the liquor license also would allow the grocery store to host events such as wine and food pairings, beer and food pairings and wine consultations.

"It would be nice for our store to make it more of a destination," Stinebrink said. "It would give us endless opportunities to make shopping more enjoyable. Just imagine coming in and having a mimosa on Sunday while you're shopping or a bloody Mary."

Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly has a "Class A" liquor license to sell packaged liquor and to offer small samples of beer and wine.

"We can only pour two samples of wine totaling three ounces or one sample of spirits totaling a half ounce or two samples of beer totaling three ounces," Stinebrink said. "We have time restrictions where we can only do samplings from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m."

Stinebrink said adding a bar area would help the grocery store compete with online shopping and "big box" stores that sell groceries.

"There are things changing in the landscape now and grocery stores are one of them," Stinebrink said. "Nowadays everybody wants to sell groceries, Kwik Trip, Walmart, Menards and Target. Everybody wants to get in the grocery business, and now is the time where we need to evolve. Instacart, delivered home boxed meals and Amazon is another thing that has taken away from grocery stores, so we have to find different ways to evolve to make a grocery store more of a destination to shop."

Madelyna Kelly, owner of LG Axe Throwing, said she wanted the liquor license for her business to offer more types of alcoholic beverages to her customers.

LG Axe Throwing currently has a liquor license to sell beer and wine, but Kelly said her customers are requesting other types of alcoholic drinks.

"It seems like they're looking for gin and tonics, old fashions and bloody Mary's, things of that nature," Kelly said. "Also we have been having more corporate parties, and they ask for punch bowls and Jello shots."

LG Axe Throwing opened for business in December 2022.

Kelly said the business has received a positive response but feels she would be able to obtain more customers if she had more drink offerings.

"LG Axe Throwing brings business to the city and it would probably bring in a lot more business if we could offer liquor," Kelly said. "The bottom line is driving more business at my location."