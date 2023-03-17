Should the City of Lake Geneva establish remote parking with shuttle service?

Should a parking garage or structure be constructed in the City of Lake Geneva—if so where?

Should Lake Geneva officials partner with private property or business owners to establish shared-revenue parking areas?

Those are just some of the questions that members of a parking ad hoc committee are trying to answer.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 27, to establish a parking ad hoc committee to recommend short-term and long-term solutions to Lake Geneva's parking issues and alternative sources of revenue for the city besides increasing parking rates and parking fines. The committee is set to be in effect for six months unless extended by the city council.

The parking ad hoc committee conducted its first meeting March 8 and discussed such issues as remote parking with shuttle service, establishing a parking structure for Lake Geneva and partnering with private property owners to establish shared-revenue parking.

Remote parking with shuttle service

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said the city currently offers remote parking with shuttle service during major events such as Winterfest and Oktoberfest. However, offering such a service is costly.

"I can tell you it’s a little cost prohibitive. It's a little bit pricey," Elder said. "We just ran two shuttles, Saturday and Sunday, for Winterfest. The bill come in at about $2,800. If we we’re going to do that every weekend, that would start to add up really fast."

Elder said he recently contacted a busing company about how much it would cost for them to operate a shuttle service in Lake Geneva, and they estimated that it would cost about $1,000 a day.

"If we wanted to do that June, July and August, that’s a pretty big bill and you would have to have more than one shuttle," Elder said. "You have to have multiple."

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District have proposed to purchase a trolley for the city, which would transport people to and from additional paid parking areas to locations throughout the city.

Elder said the city did offer a trolley service many years ago.

"I actually think it wasn’t viable anymore, so we sold the trolleys," Elder said.

Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District and parking ad hoc committee member, said operating a trolley service could be more expensive than offering a shuttle bus service.

"The cost of operating them versus a normal shuttle bus is about four times the cost, just to be aware of that," Binanti said.

Elder said establishing remote parking with shuttle service is still an option that the committee members could still consider.

"That is something we can consider, remote parking and shuttle," Elder said. "We already do it a couple days a year."

Partnering for shared parking

Elder said the city also could partner with property owners for establishing shared-revenue parking areas.

He said he recently met with representatives from the Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., about possibly establishing a shared parking structure in an auxiliary parking lot located between the McDonald’s restaurant and Parking Lot "I" near Wells Street.

Fred Gahl, parking ad hoc committee member, said the shared structure could be used as a secondary parking area during major city events.

"Is it enough for employees, probably not, but it’s good for secondary parking," Gahl said. "You can open that on days you’re doing the big events."

Elder said the city currently has several shared-revenue parking spots with local property owners including the:

"Newport West" parking lot located behind Egg Harbor restaurant, which includes 27 stalls and generates about $45,000 a year in revenue

"Venture Investment" parking lot located south of Jazmine Salon, which includes two stalls and generates about $3,200 a year revenue

"North Shore" parking lot located west of the city hall building, which includes 24 stalls and generates about $19,000 a year in revenue.

The city shares half of the revenue with the property owners.

Elder said the property owners generally supply the parking lots, and the city maintains them.

"It really doesn’t cost us that much to stripe them every couple of years," Elder said. "It’s worth it for us, and it’s worth it for the businesses."

Establishing parking structures or garages

Elder said there are several areas in Lake Geneva where a parking structure could be constructed including near Geneva Street, Maple Park Historic District or Eastview Elementary School.

Sherri Ames, parking ad hoc committee member, said she feels a parking structure should be constructed, in the parking lot behind the Geneva Tap House—the former Geneva Theater building—along Geneva Street. She said that area would be a convenient location for residents and visitors.

"Why wouldn’t we want to make it more convenient? The Geneva Street parking lot would be the first place, because people want convenience," Ames said.

Trence Paisano, parking ad hoc committee member, proposed establishing an underground parking structure in the Maple Park Historic District, possibly near Central-Denison Elementary School.

Paisano said the city could enter into a shared-revenue partnership with the school district if a parking structure was constructed in that area.

"If there’s a parking structure at the school and the school is the shared benefactor in that, the revenue generated for the school can go into a fund to give teachers raises and sustain a learning environment for the school," Paisano said.

Ames said she does not feel residents would support a parking structure being constructed in the Maple Park Historic District.

"I don’t see anyone going for an underground parking garage by the school," Ames said.

Fred Gahl, parking ad hoc committee member, said a parking structure also could be constructed behind the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St.

"We have a nice, grassy area behind the museum that’s not used at all," Gahl said. "That’s 300 to 500 cars easily."

Members of the ad hoc committee plan to continue to discuss options for handling Lake Geneva’s parking issues during the upcoming months.

The committee was set to meet again March 14.

City aldermen approved a parking rate in November that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a $1.8 million deficit.

The city’s parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily. Lake Geneva’s paid parking season runs from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.