A record number of establishments are set to participate in this year's Restaurant Week.

About 30 restaurants are scheduled to participate in Visit Lake Geneva's Restaurant Week, which scheduled to be held April 22 through April 30 at various restaurants and taverns in Walworth County.

Deanna Goodwin, vice president of marketing, communication and development for Visit Lake Geneva, said during the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting, April 10, that she is excited about the number of restaurants that are participating in Restaurant Week this year.

The participating restaurants are listed on Visit Lake Geneva's website, www.visitlakegeneva.com.

"That is the most we've had so far," Goodwin said. "So we're excited about that being over the 30 mark."

During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offer special menu items to customers. The menu items are set to be listed on Visit Lake Geneva's website.

"The restaurants' menus are starting to come in, as well," Goodwin said. "So you can take a look at those special deals and make your plans for Restaurant Week."

Restaurant Week also includes the Charity Check program, in which customers of the participating restaurants may vote on which local nonprofit organization they feel should receive a monetary award.

The nonprofit organization that obtains the most votes receives $5,000, and the five runners-up receive $1,000 each.

About 14 local nonprofit organizations are participating in this year's Charity Check program. The participating organizations are listed on Visit Lake Geneva's website.

Representatives from Tito's Handmade Vodka are the Charity Check sponsors for the event.

"So it's a great way to support local charities," Goodwin said. "So we're glad to have Tito's back."