A new record: Powers Lake has oldest oak tree in Walworth County

Breaking all previous records, the 2022 Geneva Lake Conservancy’s Heritage Oak Contest judges identified a 408-year-old Bur Oak tree near Powers Lake as the oldest oak tree in Walworth County.

The oak tree is on property owned by Lee and Kathy Reynolds, in Powers Lake, and was determined using a growth factor equation and the Morton Arboretum’s tree age identification chart.

“This oak tree began growing in approximately 1614, six years before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock and has survived development, fires, and droughts,” said Kiera Theys, Land Protection Manager. “It is fascinating to think of the history that has surrounded it — from early Native American settlements to the first white settlers who homesteaded near Powers Lake.”

The previous oldest oak trees identified by the conservancy in Walworth County were 370 years old and included a white oak in Williams Bay and a Bur Oak in Delavan.

White and Bur Oak trees typically live 200 to 300 years, but the moist, well-drained soils that cover much of Walworth County help keep these native trees healthy longer, said Theys. She said that since Walworth County was settled by Europeans in the 1800s, 83 percent of the oak forests and woodlands have been cut down or died and only 17 percent remain.

“The conservancy’s oak contest and program recognizes that oak trees are a distinguishing feature of our landscape,” said Theys. “They provide scenic beauty, ecological health and habitat for more than 500 wildlife species and take hundreds of years to replace each time an old oak is cut down.”

Three other property owners with old oak trees were recognized in the 2022 Heritage Oak Contest:

Richard and Lori Stearns with a 358-year-old white oak tree in Williams Bay;

Bob and Rita O’Brien with a 355 year old Bur Oak tree on the south shore of Geneva Lake; and

Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy with a 343-year-old black oak tree.

The winner of the 2022 Most Beautiful Oak Tree was a 210-year-old oak tree at Chapel on the Hill, in the Town of Linn. It was entered by Pastor Sean Walker. “One of its distinctive features is a long arm extending perpendicular to the ground, providing a great climb for kids who have visited the tree over the years,” said Walker.

Two other oak trees were recognized for their beauty — an old tree in Delavan on the property of Dan Nelson, and an oak tree on Lynne Igyarto’s East Troy property that is located in the middle of a pasture.

The award for Best Story Associated With An Oak Tree went to Charles Haubrich for his story about 16 years of measuring a red oak tree’s growth rate on his 80-acre property.

All winners will receive a free consultation for their oak from Bartlett Tree Service as well as a plaque identifying their tree as a Heritage Oak.

This is the fourth year the conservancy has hosted the contest. In addition, it sells dozen of native oak trees each fall to Walworth County property owners in an effort to begin replanting the oaks that were in Walworth County before European settlement.

The conservancy has also planted a new oak savanna at White River County Park with the help of Walworth County residents.

The conservancy’s Oak Program is sponsored by the Griffith Family Foundation and an anonymous donor. Geneva Lake Conservancy was formed in 1977 and is an accredited land trust. It has protected almost 3,000 acres of land with high conservation value and manages five public nature preserves.

For more information go to www.genevalakeconservancy.org.