A little moxie has been added to Downtown Lake Geneva.

The Moxie Shop Courageously store, 707 W. Main St., opened for business May 1. The store features clothing, jewelry, books, artwork, dessert mixes and home decorative items.

“I kind of have a bohemian kind of a vibe and that’s reflected in my clothing and my jewelry choices,” Letitia Bennett, owner of Moxie, said. “I have three local artists who rent space from me and they have their homemade artwork for sell in the store, so that also makes my store a bit one of a kind. But it’s really all about having fun.”

Visitors to Moxie also may have an opportunity to meet Bug— the store dog.

“Come and visit the shop dog. She comes to work with me,” Bennett said. “I’m here Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays. Customers love her. She’s very good with people. It’s fun to have a shop dog.”

Bennett said the store has received a positive response so far and feels she will receive even more customers as Lake Geneva’s summer tourism season begins.

“So far, it’s been good,” Bennett said. “I don’t think the season has completely kicked in yet, but the weather has been nice for business.”

Bennett said she enjoys operating the business and interacting with her customers.

“I really love the interactions with the customers, and the visitors are so nice. They seem to be really responsive to the store,” Bennett said. “They have really given me a lot of positive feedback, and I’m at the age where I just want to have fun and that’s what this is doing for me.”

Moxie is in the former location of The Farmstand, which closed for business in October 2022. Bennett said she feels the Main Street storefront is a quality location for her business.

“I thought about opening a store Downtown for about a year, then this space became available,” Bennett said. “It’s small. It’s intimate, and I have a friend who came with me who is the press flower artist. We just decided to jump in.”

Moxie is not the first business that Bennett has operated in Downtown Lake Geneva. She previously owned I Love Funky’s from 2010 to 2014 at 222 Center St., the current location of the Brick & Mortar Home and Outdoor store.

“It was similar to this, although it was significantly bigger,” Bennett said. “It was about 12,000 square feet. We had a lot of antiques. We had furniture, but we also had women’s clothing and jewelry. That was a really fun store, but it was a lot of work.”

Besides Moxie, Bennett also operates a vacation rental business.

“Which is great but most of that is at home behind my computer,” Bennett said. “So I don’t really get to interact with customers too much. I certainly don’t get to be creative and go to gift shows and all the things that make retail fun.

Moxie is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

For more information about the business call 262-203-5148 or visit www.Facebook.com/MOXIELG.