Big Foot High School's burgeoning culinary arts program will take on a fresh new look for the 2023-2024 school year with a robust, remodeled facility.

On March 27, the Big Foot Board of Education approved a $413,114 bid from Beloit-based general contracting firm Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI) for the remodeling of the school's culinary arts classroom into a professional, restaurant grade teaching facility.

"CCI gave us a great bid," Big Foot District Administrator Dr. Doug Parker said of the firm. "They've been very, very good to work with ... They've been very comprehensive and they're pretty solid on their price — a 10% contingency either way. We're asking for approval. [District Business Director] Laura [Long] and I have worked all the numbers we definitely feel we can get this done and have it ready by Sept. 1st."

Board of Education President Edward Hayden said the remodeled culinary arts classroom "should help prepare students who want to go into culinary arts."

The remodeling falls in line with district moves in recent years to transition its Family and Consumer Science (FACS) offerings into a professional, career-oriented culinary program serving as a conduit to employment in the growing tourism and hospitality industry in Walworth County, Wisconsin and the nation.

"The current foods room was built in 2001 with household electric appliances," Parker noted in a follow-up interview. "We are putting in stainless steel gas stoves which require major HVAC upgrades, gas connections, a range hood for ventilation, and a fire suppression system. The floor will be an epoxy material with drains, a grease trap, and for easy cleaning and sanitary safety. In the simplest of terms, we're taking a household kitchen and turning it into a restaurant kitchen. It will provide our students with the necessary equipment to learn the skills necessary to continue their education in hospitality and tourism, culinary arts, or to go straight to work in one of our fine resorts and/or restaurants in the area — or elsewhere."

Personnel changes in recent years have put the FACS program on a new trajectory, with elective FACS culinary arts classes at Big Foot now including Foods 1, Foods 2 and Global Foods, as well as three 3-credit dual-credit courses offered in partnership with Gateway Technical College — Baking and Pastries, Principles of Hospitality, and Intro to Service in the Hospitality Industry. Big Foot also offers an elective culinary arts youth apprenticeship in Grades 11-12.

"Wes Slawson was hired three years ago and has brought with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the culinary industry," Parker said. "Since Wes arrived, and now with John Karabas, a former restaurant owner, teaching FACS, we have added three transcripted credit courses with Gateway Technical College. This gives students college credit and a jump start for career pathways in hospitality and tourism. We also have many former and current students working at Geneva National and other area restaurants/resorts because of what they have learned here."

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, April 17, 7 p.m., in the lecture hall (Room W43) at Big Foot, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

