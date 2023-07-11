A day has been designated to celebrate the City of Lake Geneva.

The third annual Lake Geneva Day will be held July 13.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the event, March 27.

As part of Lake Geneva Day, several of the city’s well-know buildings will be open for public visits from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., including the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive; Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.; Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St.; Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St.; Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 Wells St.; First Congregational United Church of Christ, 715 Wisconsin St.; and Episcopal Church of Holy Communion, 320 Broad St.

“So it’s a chance to go see some of the buildings you normally may not get to see like the Riviera ballroom, for instance,” Mayor Charlene Klein said.

People who have city parking stickers will receive free parking throughout the day.

“There has been some chatter on Facebook. Some people didn’t understand if it’s free parking all day or if it’s free parking from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. when the buildings are open, but it’s all day for city sticker holders,” Klein said.

Klein will host “coffee with the mayor” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, in which people may ask questions, express concerns or offer comments about the City of Lake Geneva, while enjoying coffee and doughnuts.

“Hopefully, some of them will have some good things to say,” Klein said.

The day will conclude with a performance from the Big Dog Mercer Band, 6 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, as part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

The band’s lead singer Marty “Big Dog” Mercer is a two-time Blues Hall of Fame inductee.

This will be the third year that Lake Geneva Day has been conducted. Klein said more people seem to participate in the day’s activities each year.

“Every year it gets a little more popular,” Klein said. “It gets a little more well known.”

Lake Geneva Day was started as annual event in 2021 to celebrate the completion of the Riviera renovation project.

Klein said she established the idea for Lake Geneva Day based on similar open-house events that are held in Milwaukee and Chicago.

“I thought, ‘We have a lot of interesting buildings here that people would like to see, especially the Riviera now that it’s been renovated,’” Klein said. “That was really the impetus for the first year then we just added other buildings.”

Former Mayor Sturges Taggart proclaimed a Lake Geneva Day in 1933 to celebrate the grand opening of the Riviera, which was built in 1932.

Watch now: Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts annual mailboat jumper tryouts Mailboat jumper candidates prepare to reboard the U.S. Mailboat Walworth after a practice run Mailboat jumper candidates congratulate each other after a successful jump Mailboat jumper candidate Marissa Torres-Raby narrates some information during the mailboat jumper tour tryouts Veteran mailboat jumper Sid Pearl offers some advice to a mailboat jumper candidate Watch now : Mailboat jumper candidate makes a successful jump Erin Hensler does some narration during the mailboat jumper tryouts A group of mailboat jumper candidates prepare to do a practice run during tryouts Watch now: Mailboat jumper candidates get back on the boat after a practice run Marissa Torres-Raby prepares to jump during tryouts A group of children watch a mailboat jumper candidate attempt a practice delivery A mailboat jumper candidate dries off after going in the water Watch now: Another mailboat candidate gets back on the boat after going in the water Another successful practice delivery is made during the mailboat jumper tryouts Celebrity judge actor Thomas Patrick Lennon congratulates the candidates on a job well done Watch now: Celebrity judge Thomas Lennon tries his hand at mailboat jumping