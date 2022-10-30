79-acre housing plan off Geneva Lake south shore likely to be reworked after widespread opposition

An emotional, passionate crowd of citizens made their voices heard Oct. 24 at Linn Town Hall about a new residential development by Reek School on the southside of Geneva Lake.

They were concerned about a proposed land use amendment calling for a switch from Residential Conservation Subdivision District to Residential Development District.

The area is currently zoned to allow for 5-acre lots and the developer was asking the town to change that to allow one acre lot sizes, but after hearing extensive feedback the developer may be going back to the drawing board to create a new plan.

Plan presented

The 79.4-acre tract is located along Black Point Road, Maple Ridge Road and South Lakeshore Drive and borders Grades 4K-8 Reek Elementary School, W4094 S. Lakeshore Dr.

Phase One, consisting of 18.1 acres, would encompass homes on 13 lots of 0.96-1.63 acres east of Reek School off South Lakeshore Drive, with an average lot size of 1.39 acres. Phase Two, accessed off both Maple Ridge Road and Black Point Road, would encompass 36.4 acres north of Reek School, with 21 homes built on lots of 0.93-3.38 acres, with an average lot size of 1.73 acres.

The informational presentation on the conceptual plan was given by Tim Lynch, senior vice president of Burlington-based Lynch & Associates Engineering Consultants, LLC, a woman-owned full service civil engineering firm founded in 2010. The firm has offices in Burlington in Racine County and New Berlin in Waukesha County.

The proposed developments would be located on a 79.4-acre parcel owned by Mesa, Ariz. resident Dan Mikalacki, owner of Mesa-based Progress Construction, LLC.

Mikalacki, who is planning to split his year evenly between summers in the Town of Linn and winters in Arizona, and is currently refurbishing an existing home on the site.

Stable and riding trails

According to Lynch, the land division plan for the property calls for preservation of equestrian facility Black Point Ranch on 24.5 acres of the site. Managed for Mikalacki by on-site manager Claudia Lewis and her family, Black Point Ranch currently stables six horses.

Mikalacki sees the equestrian center as being complementary to both the enduring rural character of the area, as well as a drawing card for the proposed single family residential developments.

"I really, really feel it's gonna be beneficial," he said. "A lot of people, especially younger people, they like to keep horses, but sometimes they don't have the time and the facility to keep them. I thought if I can provide a nice, high quality equestrian facility, they can live in walking distance, so every day after work or school they can come and see their horse, ride their horse. In two minutes you're with your horse — you can pet him, you ride him, you can feed him. Where do you have that? Maybe I'm a dreamer, but I like to see things that you don't have every day, and this would be something that would be very attractive and I think would increase the value of their homes and also provide an amenity that other subdivisions don't have."

Zoning and stormwater

Lynch said a proposed two-phase residential development on the remainder of the tract would feature "higher end houses," the size of which "has not been fleshed out yet" at this preliminary stage.

Homes built in both phases would be supplied by private water swells and septic systems. Stormwater management would be provided by pond areas.

"We're trying to keep the rural character...," Lynch said. "There is an existing equestrian facility on site which is intended to be preserved as such. As part of that, the subdivision itself, which is in the conceptual stages, the thought is that there would be [riding] trails throughout the subdivision ... There is, to the south, an existing town park with some equestrian trails and whatnot. There's some real connectivity to this."

In addition to three planned land set-asides for stormwater retention, Lynch acknowledged there are some existing stormwater issues with the site and in adjacent areas that he and Mikalacki were aware of.

"The developer has expressed an interest ... in helping the town and working with the town on stormwater abeyance or some storage to help ... alleviate some existing issues with stormwater in the area...," he said. "We're trying to be good stewards."

In regard to the proposed subdivisions, Lynch noted that the parcel is currently zoned C-2 and C-4, which calls for 5-acre density.

"In the neighborhood to the east, as well as the south, there are some denser sites," Lynch said. "We are looking for an R-1 zoning, as well as a Residential Development District, which would be about the one acre lot size."

Lynch welcomed the Plan Commission's input on the conceptual plan.

Plan Commission members questioned Lynch about subdivision density, phasing, site access, drainage and runoff, among other questions.

'I don't see a need to change'

Plan Commission member Tom Gardiner said he didn't see a need to change the zoning.

"When I look at this area and the current zoning, I don't really see a need to change the current zoning," he said. "And the fact that there are other developments nearby, which actually have not been filled out over many years, the fact they have been approved on lesser acreage doesn't sway me. I don't see a compelling need for the rezoning for this plan."

Building on Gardiner's comments, another commission member noted that "a lot of thought and consideration went into 5-acre zoning" in the Walworth County 2035 Comprehensive for the area, given the watershed and being on a tributary to Geneva Lake.

"I have real concerns with the sensitivity of that area," they said. "I also believe it's a primary environmental corridor. I guess I'm kind of with Tom on this ... I don't see a need to change the current zoning."

Widespread opposition

In-person and online public comment on the conceptual plan for Black Point Equestrian Facility at Geneva Lake ran well in excess of an hour and at some points ran emotional and contentious.

Public questions encompasse a variety of topics including subdivision access off surrounding roads, traffic impacts, runoff, the potential disruption of groundwater recharge by impervious surfaces, and existing and potential future problems with the meandering creek that runs through the property. Several speakers spoke to their preference for maintaining the area's rural character, as well as existing site zoning for 5-acre lot sizes.

Karen Yancey, executive director the Fontana-based Geneva Lake Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving environmentally-sensitive lands, open space and the unique character and quality of life of Walworth County, expressed concerns for preserving the environmental corridor running through the property, as well as a "substantial high quality woodlands" area in the corridor.

Among those making public comment was Mikalacki, who expressed some surprise at the public reaction to the conceptual plan.

"I thought if I came from Arizona I was gonna bring some sunshine, but evidently there is not a whole lot of warmth in your hearts," he said. "I am trying to do something. I studied this situation deeply. I am not here to offend anybody. I am only here to expand some of my knowledge and bring some of the expertise that I have acquired in Arizona.

He went on to say," I do not want to come and change your lifestyle ... This might all sound like malarkey. I honestly feel that piece of land, I'm not gonna change its look, but improve it with a lot of beautiful homes and a lot of green grass around ... The builders are crying for lots to build nice quality homes, and that's what I am all about. I am looking for pride of ownership. Give me a chance. I'm doing a Phase 1, I'm doing a Phase 2. If you are not happy with me after I finish Phase 1, turn me down on Phase 2 and I will be grateful and thankful to you ... Thank you, and have a little sunshine in your hearts."

Seven-year Linn resident Susan Triphahn, who lives in a rented house on Black Point Road on the 79.4-acre tract, spoke in defense of Mikalacki.

"I can actually feel the animosity...," she said. "You're being asked tonight how can he meet your needs and wants, and the wants of the county and the state too. He's in the very first stages of how this is gonna begin. I think if I were to walk in your door, you hadn't known me and I'd been treated at your door the way he is this evening, I don't know that I would come back to your door. But he doesn't want to leave. He's made a huge investment and he wants your input. He wants to be able to do what's right for this parcel, what's right for this area, what's right for the school."

Triphahn called the equestrian center an extra, unique draw for the area, noting Mikalacki wants to build upon and improve the facility, as well as also address existing drainage issues.

One man in attendance said there's "a big difference" between Arizona and Wisconsin.

"It's gonna be a negative," he said. "What about all the animals? What about all the disturbance this is gonna create? We've already seen it. I've seen it since I've been here. We've altered things and now we have flooding and stuff like this. What I'm saying is, it's alright to have a dream but this is not a dream. We live in a rural area and we should keep it like that. We don't need this."

Aftermath

Linn Town Chairman Jim Weiss characterized the conceptual plan presentation, with questions and input from Plan Commission members and the public, as being "very constructive."

He added, "The comprehensive plan calls for that to be Conservation Development. It's a very nice, wooded parcel of land. I think the developer heard loud and clear that residential development is not appropriate for that land, hoping that if they wish to move forward, that they come back with something within the parameters of the comprehensive plan, which would be, to Mr. Gardiner's statement, the 5-acre home sites."

In the wake of Oct. 24 input from the Linn Plan Commission and town residents, Lynch said the conceptual plan will need to be reconsidered and reworked.

Lynch said the Linn Plan Commission "provided good feedback ... as to 'here's what we might be able to support,'" including 5-acre lots.

Widespread public opposition to the conceptual plan among Town of Linn residents came as something of a surprise for Lynch.

"The plan itself is gonna have to be re-looked at," Lynch said.

Mikalacki said development has come - and is continuing is come - to the Geneva Lake area and that he'd like to be part of the solution, rather than a problem, citing pride in his Arizona development track record with Progress Construction, LLC.

People have to understand that this area is slowly changing," Mikalacki said. "It's not 100% farmland anymore. People like to come to Lake Geneva. When they come to Lake Geneva they have to have some kind of accommodation, some kind of housing ... I just pray and hope that people understand that I have good intentions."

Mikalacki noted he has skin in the game in the Town of Linn, currently remodeling an existing home on his 79.4-acre land holding for a second home, noting it's been the fulfillment of a dream to have a six month warm weather home in the Lake Geneva area.

"I want to be on the property," Mikalacki said. "I didn't buy it to run away from it."

Mikalacki said he would be meeting with Lynch to determine next steps in the development process.

"We were craving input so people could kind of give us an idea of what they'd like us to do," Mikalacki said. "We're not in any way trying to shove anything down anybody's throats. We're gonna work with people."

Other news

In other developments at the Oct. 24 meeting, members of the Town of Linn Plan Commission:

Following a public hearing, approved a rezoning sought by applicant Sharon Bauman, N380 Swamp Angel Rd., to rezone the house and surrounding outbuildings from A1 to A5 to separate the house from the barn and machine shed. The Plan Commission approval heads to the Linn Town Board for discussion and possible action.

Following a public hearing, approved a rezoning sought by applicant S. Terry Woods, to rezone a parcel on the northeast corner of State Line Road and Highfield Drive, between W4848 Stateline Rd. and N188 Highland Dr., from A-2 to C-2. Woods is planning to divide the parcels into four lots, with C-2 parcels having a required minimum of five acres per lot. The Plan Commission approval heads to the Linn Town Board for discussion and possible action.

Following a public hearing, conditionally approved Woods' request for a certified survey map for the parcel, contingent upon submissions of the deed restrictions prior to the next town board meeting. The Plan Commission approval heads to the Linn Town Board for discussion and possible action.