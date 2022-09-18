425-year-old Oak tree outside Lake Geneva given new life as eagle sculpture

A Town of Linn farm has received some attention during the past week thanks to a wooden sculpture.

Christine Jones recently requested Dave Watson of Watson’s Woods in the Wisconsin Dells to carve a wooden sculpture of an eagle out of a dead tree located on her farm, W3746 Linton Road in the Town of Linn.

Jones said she thought the wooden sculpture would be a welcome addition to her property and would help bring some cheer to people driving by the farm.

“I thought it would be a cool thing to have out on the farm, especially with the way things are today,” Jones said. “I was on the town board for about 27 years, so I figured this would be a good way to give something back to the community besides my service.”

Watson said Jones approached him about doing a wood sculpture on her property. He said it took him about three days to complete the eagle sculpture.

“She already decided what she wanted and everything else. All she needed to do was have the tree cut to 10 feet tall and make sure it was good and sound and something I could use,” Watson said. “I do a lot of trees in people’s yards, but I only do 10 feet or shorter. People call me and send me pictures of their tree. If they cut it off to 10 feet, and it’s good and sound and there’s no rot in it, then it’s something that can be done.”

The sculpture was carved out of a 425-year-old oak tree that had died. Jones said she plans to use the remaining stumps and branches from the tree to install a nest around the eagle sculpture.

“I was like, ‘What do I do with a dead tree? Do I just burn it down for firewood?,’” Jones said. “It was quite the undertaking.”

The 10-foot tall wooden sculpture looks to the right, which Jones said is the appropriate direction for an eagle symbol to look.

“When he did it, he asked me which way I wanted the eagle to face,” Jones said. “I looked it up on the internet and it said when it looks to the right it’s for liberty and the pursuit of happiness. So he’s facing the right direction.”

Jones said the sculpture has received a lot of attention from people who drive by the farm.

One couple that recently drove by the farm said, “That’s incredible” and “It’s so beautiful to look at.” Another motorist honked his vehicle’s horn while driving by the sculpture.

“That’s what I get all day long. People just love it,” Jones said. “It gives them a little pride in their country again. That’s what it was all about.”

Jones said she is not certain whether she will have another wooden sculpture installed on her farm.

“It might be nice to have another one done, but we will see,” Jones said. “I don’t want to go overboard.”

Woodcarving as a career

Watson has been doing wood carving sculptures for about 32 years. He has been showcasing his work at the Walworth County Fair for about 19 years and the Kenosha County Fair for about 16 years.

He said this is the last year he will be working at any fairs but will still operate his business in the Wisconsin Dells.

Watson said his woodcarvings have received a positive response at the fairs.

“The fair has supported me really well,” Watson said. “They’ve done really well. They’ve gotten a good following.”

Watson said he mostly does wood carvings of eagles and bears, but he will do carvings of other animals and creatures, as well.

“I’m not really good at straight lines. I stay away from cats or dogs or anything like that, but I do other animals,” Watson said. “I do a lot of racoons, wolves and hawks. I do a lot of gnomes and little characters like that.”

Watson said he became interested in woodcarving after watching someone else work on a wood carving sculpture about 32 years ago.

“I thought if they could do it, I could do it,” Watson said. “So I gave it a shot, and I tried it. I really enjoyed it and got into it from there.”

For more information about Watson’s work, call 608-253-7440 or visit www.watsonwoods.com.