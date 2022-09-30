17 Big Foot students awarded with 'Advanced Placement Scholar' honors

College readiness took center stage at the Sept. 19 Big Foot Board of Education meeting, as Big Foot Pupil Services Director Stacie Sheppard announced the results of the College Board’s spring 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

New York City-based College Board, a not-for-profit organization founded in December 1899 to expand access to higher education, awards high school students AP Scholar status based on their performance on AP exams, standardized tests designed to measure how well students have mastered the content and skills of their Advanced Placement courses.

Sheppard reported that 15.8% of all graduating Big Foot High School Class of 2022 seniors scored a 3 or higher on an AP exams, graduating from the district with some college credits.

A total of 71 AP students took 108 different 2022 AP exams, with a 16% increase in AP testers from 2021 and a 10% increase in AP exams since 2021. She added that 56% of all Big Foot students taking 2022 AP exams scored 3-plus.

Sheppard said the number of student AP testers has nearly doubled over the past five years.

Shepherd called the numbers “pretty good” in light of the fact that Big Foot students now have “other alternatives for getting college credits,” including the district’s dual enrollment courses.

“Our numbers are going up each year, which is a great sign our students are striving for excellence and pushing themselves harder academically,” Sheppard said.

Big Foot does not require AP students to take the AP exam.

Last year, Big Foot students participated in 10 traditional AP courses, two non-AP courses that led to tests, one shared AP course with Delavan-Darien High School, one independent study opportunity, and four online APEX AP courses.

Sheppard announced to the board that Big Foot had 11 AP Scholars scoring a 3 or higher out of a possible five on three or more AP exams.

Four Big Foot students and alumni were recognized as AP Scholars with Honor with an average score of 3.25 or higher on all AP exams and scores of 3 or higher on at least four of those exams.

Two Class of 2022 Big Foot alumni were awarded the highest honor, AP Scholar with Distinction, averaging a score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and earning scores of 3 or higher on at least five of those exams.

Receiving AP Scholars awards were:

Class of 2022 graduates Angelina Andersen, Ethan Connelly, Lauren Glos, Ethan Jackowski, Lindsey McIntyre, Margaret Norman, Dajanira Ortiz and Alexander Schmitz.

Class of 2023 seniors Grace Hanson, Evan Langelund and Maya Morand.

Receiving AP Scholars with Honors awards were:

Class of 2022 graduates Ellyn Blakemen and salutatorian Alexis Swaney.

Class of 2023 senior Nicole Counter.

Class of 2024 junior Avery Tipps.

Awarded AP Scholars with Distinction status were Big Foot High School Class of 2022 seniors Drew Cronin, valedictorian, and Declan McHugh.

“I’m really, really proud of all of our kids...,” Sheppard said. “We’re encouraging more of our students to take AP classes ... We have a really great group of students and a really great group of AP teachers that push our students to do their best all the time.”

Big Foot district Administrator Dr. Doug Parker agreed.

“We’re proud of our students, and of our staff for preparing them,” he said. “We’re very realistic and understand that it takes a village to raise a child. It’s not that one teacher in that class, so if a kid passes an AP exam, say in English with a five, it’s all of the English Language Arts teachers that student has had since kindergarten. We continue to work together with our feeder schools, our ‘partner schools’ I like to call them, and our own staff collaborating and working to get more and more kids involved in the advanced classes and taking AP tests if they’re college bound.”

Parker said the district has been supporting students in the requests for AP courses, whether in-house classes or courses offered through partnerships with neighboring school districts.

“We’ll add whatever we can if students want it, and we have our partnership with Delavan for [Advanced] Calculus BC, and we have a partnership going with Williams Bay right now where we have about 10 students who come over and take classes here, and we have one or two of our students that ... take classes over there,” Parker noted. “We’re trying to look outside the box and offer whatever kids want.”