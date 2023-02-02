Food, fun, prizes and more is in store at Williams Bay on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Williams Bay Business Association/Discover Williams Bay sponsors its popular annual “Day in the Bay” event, now in its 16th year.

“Come on out to Day in the Bay in Williams Bay, same time as Lake Geneva is having their Winterfest (Feb. 1-5),” said Jim D’Alessandro, president of the 48-member Williams Bay Business Association, of the “support local” event. “We have free parking, we don’t have all the crowds. Come on out to Williams Bay, visit our businesses, walk around our downtown area, meet some people, stop at the chili cook-off and have a good day. It’s a fun time.”

Day in the Bay begins with passport pick-up at three sites in Williams Bay—Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67); the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League Chili Cook-Off at the Williams Bay Lions Club Field House, 270 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67); and at the open house at Bailey House Bed & Breakfast, 372 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), across from historic Yerkes Observatory.

Day in the Bay activities include a 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. open house at Bailey House Bed & Breakfast, a 1-3 p.m. complimentary wine tasting at Green Grocer, and kid-friendly crafts from 1-4 p.m. at Geneva Lake General Store.

Barrett Memorial Library will be hosting a variety of activities throughout Day in the Bay, including a 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. mini photo booth, balloon animals and entertainment from 10:30-12:30 p.m., and a 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friends of the Library book sale (also held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3).

In conjunction with Day in the Bay, Kishwauketoe Nature Center fill be hosting a 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. full moon high on Sunday, Feb. 5.

For more information on Day in the Day, including additional Day in the Bay activities, call D’Alessandro at 262-903-9806.

Chili Cook-Off

In conjunction with Day in the Bay, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League will be hosting their 14th annual fundraising Chili Cook-Off from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — or whenever the chili runs out — at the Williams Bay Lions Club Field House, 270 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67). Tickets, $8 or $5 for children under 10 years of age, can be purchased at the door.

“Chili Cook Off is a wonderful event to liven up your winter activities no matter what the weather,” said Williams Bay Women’s Civic League President Mary Umans.

Chili Cook-Off attendees will have the opportunity to sample chili served up by 10 area restaurants and cast a vote for their favorite. The three restaurants with the most votes are awarded the People’s Choice Award for first, second and third place

All proceeds from the Women’s Civic League Chili Cook-Off benefit youth and families in Williams Bay.

“Be sure to come by,” said Betsy Arney, publicity chair for the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League. “It really is good chili. And it’s the Day in the Bay also, so other things are going on with the businesses in Williams Bay that day. It’s really kind of fun — a nice winter day.”

The ten participating restaurants this year are Abbey Resort, Bay Cooks, Green Grocer, Hunt Club Steakhouse, Legends Food & Spirits, Lucke’s Cantina, Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, Pier 290, South Shore Bar & Grill, and The Owl Tavern.

Founded in 1948, the nonprofit Williams Bay Women’s Civic League (wbaywcl.org) is dedicated to service and fundraising to benefit and enhance the lives of area youth, including scholarships and funding for a wide variety of area programs related to health, education, recreation, safety and health initiatives. Since its inception, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League has distributed more than $200,000.

Food, raffles

At 4 p.m., Day in the Bay attendees can enjoy a complimentary food buffet at Lucke’s Cantina, 220 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67).

The deadline to turn in completed Day in the Bay passports is 4:30 p.m. at Lucke’s, with raffle prize drawings, including a grand prize drawing for a $700 value Apple iPad, set for 5 p.m. Passport holders need to be present to win.

Passport holders age 18 and younger will only be eligible for the raffle prizes available in their age group.

Learn more

The Williams Bay Business Association is organized as an association of businesses with shared interests that exists to promote awareness of member businesses and also attract visitor dollars into the Williams Bay area economy through initiatives including promotions and events to increase tourism, visitors and overnight stays in the 2,953-resident village.

“The idea of Day in the Bay is to bring people into Williams Bay to visit our businesses, see our businesses—kind of a ‘support local’ kind of thing,” D’Alessandro said. “Supporting local businesses is really what it is.”

For more information about the Williams Bay Business Association or Day in the Bay, call D’Alessandro at 262-903-9806.

