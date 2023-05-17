Charlie Wooton and Arsène DeLay will be returning to Lake Geneva for the second consecutive year to perform at Lake Geneva’s Jazz Fest this weekend at the Lake Geneva House of Music.

Wooton, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana and currently based out of New Orleans, will be performing with The Charlie Wooton Project’ band Friday, May 19 from 6-7 p.m. at the CTB Amphitheater and with Zydefunk from 8:15-10 p.m. DeLay will take the CTB Amphitheater stage Saturday, May 20, as a part of the ‘The Women of Jazz – from New Orleans to Brazil,’ featuring Heli, Carolyn Broussard and Samantha Saffire from 8-10 p.m.

DeLay

Music has always been a big part of DeLay’s life growing up in New Orleans. She said her grandmother got her a piano when she was 3-years-old and got pulled onto her first stage when she was 8-years-old at a Jazz Festival in Ascona, Switzerland where her family lived because her father was in the military.

“I come from a long line of traveling musicians,” she said. “My dad is a bass player and my mom is a singer. My aunt is a very well-known, beloved jazz singer here in New Orleans named Lillian Boutté and my uncle is another beloved, well-known vocalist in John Boutté. So, listening to records and being around music and being there as a child was normalized for me.”

DeLay added that, aside from her familial influences, she had many on the outside as well.

“When I was a kid, I was squawking in my room trying to hit the high notes to Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald,” she said. “But at the same time, there’s times where I sprained my ankle jumping off the couch playing air guitar watching Twisted Sister on MTV. I listen to so much and it’s a vast spectrum of musical genres.”

She said that being a professional musician isn’t exactly an easy task, but she could never have imagined doing anything else.

“On the professional side, you end up becoming a jack of all trades aside from music to make ends meet,” DeLay said. “But I basically got to the point where I felt there’s no need to be miserable and get paid next to nothing to struggle when I can make a little bit more and at least be happy and feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. It has just become so evident the last few years. We have lost so many people and a lot of us are just grappling with the cost of survival. But I’m to the point now where I have come this far and I’m still here 10 toes down. Life is precious, and I’m going to move through it the way I want, because to do anything less would be a waste.”

DeLay is back for the second year in a row to perform at Lake Geneva’s Jazz Fest, but it’s sort of a reunion for her as she went to college in Milwaukee and also played in a band.

“I played here last year, but I went to school in Milwaukee and I’m familiar with Lake Geneva, Chicago, and that whole general area,” DeLay said. “It’s (Lake Geneva) quite lovely.”

DeLay has traveled all over the world to perform, and while she doesn’t have a particular favorite, she loves getting out of the Louisiana heat during the summer, which makes it a perfect time to come perform up in Wisconsin.

“There’s many places that I love for different reasons, but what I do like to do is I love to travel to cooler places when it’s hot in New Orleans, she said. “Any place that’s got a nice cool breeze, especially in between June-through-August, I’m there.”

Coming back to the area, she said this is an opportunity for her to see some old friends and some old fans as well.

“It’s a great excuse to call of all of my college friends in Milwaukee and the Chicago area and get together,” DeLay said. “Having played in a band in Milwaukee for a while, there was a fan base that I already had there, so when we played (in Lake Geneva) last year and I saw some old college friends that came up, which was really lovely, this is another great opportunity to see them face to face and give people hugs again.”

As for her time on the stage this weekend as a singer, songwriter, performer, and guitarist, DeLay just wants to bring joy to the people who are coming out for the weekend to enjoy the music.

“We have had an extraordinarily three, almost four years, of a lot of hard times, sadness, rage, and a lot of suffering,” she said. “If I can be a part of or be the person that can give them a respite from that, even if it’s for an hour, if I can remind people of their humanity, bring them some joy, some relief and relaxation, then I feel like I’ll have done my part.”

WootonWooton admitted that growing up in Louisiana had a lot of influence in his music, but none more so than his “paw paw” (grandfather).”

“I got four older brothers that all played music and my grandfather played music,” he said. “Watching my paw paw just be very humble and know five cords, but be able to play a bunch of French songs and sit around a party and playing was awesome. But Louisiana just kind of has a way of having music around you.”

Wooton said he told his counselor in high school that he was going to play music, but acknowledged that saying that brought on a lot of questions from others, but not for him.

“Just like every high school parent, the counselor asked me how I would make money,” he said. “At the time, though, I was making real good money playing music on the weekends already in high school. So, I finally came back and went to the counselor’s office and we didn’t even have a discussion. I basically got up and left and thought they’re not going to help me. I didn’t choose music, it chose me. This is what I was going to do. I decided I was going to take control of my career and play for myself, play my original music, and take that leap, work harder, and do whatever I had to do to express myself in the way that I wanted to instead of behind someone else.”

The way Wooton has expressed himself through music throughout his career has allowed him to travel all over the world from Japan, Australia to Brazil, and he’s so grateful to have been able to and continue to have that opportunity.

“I love Lafayette and the Cajun culture that I grew up in, but thank God I got to travel,” he said. “Man, it taught me more about where I come from and the problems and issues we have here. You go to Europe and they’re living in peace and harmony and wondering what’s wrong with us? But there’s issues everywhere.”

It was Wooton’s first time performing at Jazz Fest in 2022, and despite not planning on playing last year, a little encouragement from his good friend of 30 years, Chris Buttleman, the owner of Lake Geneva House of Music, helped.

“When Chris (Buttleman) called me last year, I was not planning on doing anything. After COVID, I was kind of burnt out and I already felt like I hit goals that I strove for and was at a point where I didn’t have to do it. But Chris has given me an opportunity up here to do what I want to do, especially with Zydefunk and these ladies, which is to come up for the weekend and present the culture the best we can.”

Wooton said he’s excited to play his bass and have fun in Lake Geneva once again, but this weekend is about the talented women on that stage.

“This is about being able to show off these ladies that can sing and write music,” he said. “They’re all doing really great things in the music world, which makes it really cool for me. As musicians, our main job is to find relief for everyone and that’s where the musicianship comes in.

The beautiful thing about the people coming up is they’re all professional. No matter how tired they are, they’re going to give you the best and give you a great show.”

To listen to Wooton’s new single “Tell me a story,” follow this link.