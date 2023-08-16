Maxwell Mansion, located at 304 S Wells St., Lake Geneva, will be hosting a three-day fundraiser this weekend for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

The event will be held all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will highlight specific tropical drinks that, if purchased, 50% of the proceeds will go directly towards charities helping the island.

Money raised from the fundraiser will go to the Maui Strong Fund at https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/home and the Maui Humane Society at https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/.

Donations can also be made through the both websites.

Photos: A week after Maui wildfire, islanders survey aftermath and look ahead to recovery