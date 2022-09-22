Lake Geneva aldermen officially approve to halt spending on proposed trail extension project

A proposed trail extension project in the City of Lake Geneva has been put on hold, at least for now.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Sept. 12, to halt any outside spending related to the South Street trail extension project.

The city council’s public works committee unanimously recommended, Aug. 22, to hold off outside spending on the project.

Lake Geneva has received a $835,316 transportation alternatives program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help fund the project, with the city paying about 20% of the cost.

Plans for the project included extending the South Street bicycle trail, which runs near Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School, by about 1.5 miles.

The extended trail would lead to the future site of a new Geneva Lakes Family YMCA campus, located near the intersection of Highway H and Highway 120. The trail also is set to be extended west along South Street and at Lake Shore Drive, leading to Big Foot State Park. Several residents who live near South Street have expressed concerns related to the project including tree removal, potential water runoff, possible traffic concerns and the width of the trail, which is set to be about 10 feet.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed stopping any outside spending on the project until changes to the plan and grant application are approved to address the residents’ concerns.

The city already has spent about $124,000 on the project, with 80% set to be paid by the state and 20% paid by the city.

Fesenmaier said she would like city officials to meet with representatives from the Department of Transportation to determine which types of changes can be made to the project before spending any additional money.

“For right now when we’re trying to figure out what we want to do, we have to understand that we want to keep it within budget,” Fesenmaier said. “So we have capable staff that can work with the DOT and get some estimates. I hope we don’t have to give the grant back, but the only way to ensure that at this point is to not spend any money.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he is not certain whether the city should move forward with the project at all if there are so many residents who have concerns about it.

“I can’t see going forward with a project where everybody in the area is so against it and would cause so much disruption,” Howell said. “I don’t know what we have to do to give the money back, but I can’t see going forward. I will vote for it if it means it will be halted and more knowledge will be gained by it, but my inclination right now would be just to stop it period.”

Alderwoman Cindy Yager, who works as a grant writer, said she is concerned that halting the project altogether would prevent the city from receiving funding from the grant program again in the future.

Yager said she would rather the city work with the Department of Transportation to determine what type of changes can be made to the project before stopping it completely.

“My thought process is go through the change motion, see what they will do, have them work with us to show good intentions, then find out where to go but to not completely stop this grant at this point,” Yager said.

The city council members also approved to remove the trail on the north side of South Street from the plan and the grant application. The motion was approved by a 7-1 vote with Howell voting “no.”

Fesenmaier said the proposed north side trail has caused the most concern among residents, because it would be about 10-feet wide and encroaching on several of their properties. Members of the park board of commissioners recommended removing the north side trail from the project, Sept. 7.

“The main objection so far, beyond the cost, has been the impact on the north side of South Street,” Fesenmaier said.

Howell questioned removing the north side trail from the plan when they had approved to halt outside spending on the project.

“I think any motions we approve at this point would be premature,” Howell said.

Fesenmaier said removing the trail from the plan and grant application would alleviate residents’ concerns and let them know the trail is no longer included in the proposed project.

“I think we need to take out this section to support the residents at this point,” Fesenmaier said. “We can make the rest of the decisions later, but we need to reassure them that this part is done. That we won’t pursue this.”

Other projects removed

Several other projects were removed from the plan including a proposal to remove and repave an area east of Big Foot Beach State Park to the west driveway of Badger High School.

“What you’re asking us to do is rip out a section of asphalt that’s already there,” Fesenmaier said. “To me, that is not a good idea. I would leave that out.”

A proposal to remove and repave an asphalt area on South Street in front of Badger High School and a proposal to tear out and repave an asphalt area parallel to the high school auditorium also were removed from the project.

Projects kept into the plan

Several of the proposed projects were kept in the plan and grant application including improving the four corners of the Wells Street and South Street/Bloomfield Road intersection to include two ramps on each corner to help make the area more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and safer for pedestrians.

Another project that was left in the plan includes installing a new 10-foot path to connect the Wells Street and South Street/Bloomfield Road intersection to a sidewalk that leads to the Badger High School commons.

A proposal to improve a pedestrian intersection between Lake Geneva Middle School and Badger High School with ADA ramps and modern, lighted signs also was kept in the plan, as well as improving a pedestrian crossing from the Geneva Meadows apartments to Lake Geneva Middle School and conducting a special assessment on whether a sidewalk is needed along Bloomfield Road in front of the Geneva Meadows apartments.

After some discussion, the city council members approved, 7-1, to have City Administrator Dave Nord discuss the proposed changes to the project and grant application with the Department of Transportation, with Alderman John Halverson voting “no.”

Nord said he would like the city council to give him a set priority of items they would like him to present to the Department of Transportation.

“I will tell you from past experiences, with any state agency, if you come in with a napkin and pen, they’re not going to take you seriously. It’s, ‘Tell us what you want and we will tell you what we can do,’” Nord said. “It’s not something the state is going to want to go through and cherry pick. You’re going in a lot of directions, and I would really like to have something more tangible before I go talking to the state.”

Fesenmaier said she would like the city to prioritize projects related to Wells Street.

“I believe anything on Wells Street should be the priority, and anything along South Street, unless we found extra money, isn’t a priority,” Fesenmaier said. “I would focus on the Wells Street items.”

Halverson said he feels the city council should discuss the project further before presenting any changes to the state.

“I think we need more detail,” Halverson said.