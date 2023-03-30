Discussions and fundraising efforts have been ongoing for now over six years in an effort to put together the Never Say Never Playland at Veterans Park in Lake Geneva, in what would be the community’s first inclusive playland. While the process is far from over, a recent big step has been taken in the right direction.

Brian Pollard, the president of Fairwyn, the lakes area premier builder, developer and real estate Company, has committed to providing the final $300,000 needed for the Playland.

Prior to Pollard’s commitment, Dusti Grenus, the founder of the non-profit Never Say Never, had secured $300,000 and was still $300K short of the $600K goal for the playland.

“Dusti’s group has been doing this since 2016, and when we started our Symphony Bay subdivision in 2018 we had a giveback program,” Pollard said. “So every time someone buys a home, we have a list of anywhere from 10-to-15 local charities, whatever is in Walworth County, we want to get our residents plugged in to the county and give them a chance to help out. We had given to their organization (Never Say Never) through our giveback program. Then, about a year ago, Dusti and I met and she shared with me that they were about $300,000 short and we want to help them get over the hump on this.”

Pollard said when the City of Lake Geneva annexes the property (Phase 8 of the Symphony Bay subdivision) with the plan of adding an additional 140 lots, Fairwyn will commit the final $300,000 needed for the Never Say Never Playland.

“We’re not going to wait and do it on a lot by lot basis,” he said. “It will be our giveback program, we’re just going to do it up front and add a little bit more cash to it, more than what we typically do. I don’t want to wait another eight years and collect $500 at a time.”

Pollard’s inspiration for the generous donation comes from one his kids who has special needs and attends Lakeland School in Elkhorn, a special needs school in Walworth County.

“My family has a heart for special needs and this playland is literally right across the street from where we do our work every day,” he said. “Dusti has an unbelievable passion and heart for getting this done. She’s a single parent of a special needs kid, which is incredible. She’s not a professional fundraiser. We just looked at this as a win-win for the community and we’re just excited to be a part of this whole process.”

This will be the fifth all-inclusive special needs park in the state. There’s parks currently in Kenosha, Franklin, Port Washington and Janesville.

The Never Say Never Playland will be a 13,000 Sq. Ft. fenced in park with one entrance made up of composite lumber with a woodland theme of fairies, pirates, mushroom steppers, a clock tower, a mermaid tunnel and a pirate ship. The playland will have an all-weatherized rubberized surface to provide a safe cushion in the event of falls. There will be only accessible ramps with no stairs for children or parents/grandparents to access different levels of the playland, a fully accessible merry-go-round with two wheelchair positions, a Liberty swing (wheelchair swing), an expression swing (parent and baby/toddler can swing together), and therapeutic swings in both areas needed for seated security. There will also be covered seating for resting, relaxing and socializing.

All of the equipment is custom built here, according to Grenus. It will replace the 25-30-year-old playground equipment currently at Veterans Park.

“We’re still going to need donations for concrete and stones for the foundation and heavy equipment to come in,” Grenus said.

Stephanie Klett, Visit Lake Geneva president, is surprised there isn’t a park like this in the county already.

“Walworth County has over 7,600 people with special needs,” Klett, said. “If we build it, they will come. There’s a need for it. To have one (playland) right here would be a game changer for the community and the county. We look at this as a big first step in a larger conversation. This is tourism development.”

This park will be for everyone, and Deanna Goodwin, vice president of marketing, communications & development for Visit Lake Geneva, believes that’s ultimately what it’s all about.

“It’s definitely something for people who have special needs children, special needs adults, and it’s for people of all abilities to play together,” she said. “When people decide on where they’re traveling, whether it be a day trip, a weekend getaway or week-long trip, something like this can be a catalyst for them in choosing the Lake Geneva area. It’s the all-inclusivity of it, it’s being able to play with others who are not necessarily like them and make everyone feel included. This is bringing together people with special needs with other people, and it’s a playground for everyone.”

Grenus estimates that they will need at least 2,000 volunteers, working in four hour shifts over the course of seven days to complete this Never Say Never Playland before winter, a dream she has had for a long time. Leathers and Associates, which specializes in custom-designed outdoor play places and is based out of New York and Florida, will be overseeing the seven day build.

“My daughter is currently 23,” Grenus said. “When I started this she was 15 or 16, but she is disabled and also used to attend Lakeland School. From my perspective, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t already have this because this is a community that has special education in it. But we can’t go to playgrounds because she can’t walk through pebbles, she can’t walk through woodchips, and can’t walk upstairs. Having this playland just makes sense. In 2015, I went to the Parks commission, got permission, they said yes and in 2016, we had our 501C3 (non-profit organizations), a board and we rolled with it.”

This has been a long time coming for Grenus, and while she understands this process is far from over, she’s ready for this dream to become a reality.

“I want this to bring everyone together,” she said. “I want our kids to have a resource to go play, let energy out and be free with their friends.”