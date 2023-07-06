Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy (KNC) in Williams Bay marked its 33rd anniversary on June 24 with a celebration party in the Green Vine Wine Room at Green Grocer & Deli in downtown Williams Bay.
Those joining in the celebration included Kishwauketoe board members and volunteers, as well as community neighbors. A total of 46 people attended the 2-hour event.
Sponsors of the milestone celebration event were Green Grocer & Deli, the Williams Bay Business Association/Discover Williams Bay, and First National Bank and Trust Co.
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy encompasses a 231-acre campus featuring a variety of habitats including woodlands, wetlands, marshes, wet and dry prairies, wet meadows, oak openings and an 8-acre arboretum. Kishwauketoe is home to 386 different plants, as well as a variety of birds, animals and insects. Two wetland-cleansed creeks, Harris and Southwick, run through Kishwauketoe, part of a 20-square-mile watershed feeding into Geneva Lake, considered one of the top 25 most beautiful lakes in the U.S. The Geneva Lake Conservancy's Helen Rohner Children's Fishing Park preserve adjoins Kishwauketoe.
"This anniversary would not have been possible if Kishwauketoe had not been rescued from multiple development attempts over the years and finally acquired by the Village of Williams Bay in 1990 to be preserved as a conservancy area never to be developed for the children of tomorrow," said Friends of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy board member Sue Vandenbroucke. "Its 231 acres are open 365 days a year to be enjoyed by all. Take a hike on its groomed trails by yourself or on a Friday guided walk with Harold Friestad, or plant identification walk with botanist Josh Skolnik. Enjoy nature in this peaceful haven, observing the work volunteers have accomplished by removing invasive species and replacing them with native trees, grass and wild flowers. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcome, as no tax dollars help fund Kishwauketoe."
The anniversary celebration, a smaller event held in lieu of the pandemic-cancelled 30th anniversary fete, was organized by Kishwauketoe Events Planning Committee members Marianne Bonifacic, Cindy Stuhley and Sue Vandenbroucke.
"It was a gathering of people that enjoy Kishwauketoe and support it," Vandenbrouke said of the anniversary celebration. "We had real nice door prizes we gave to people who were in attendance. It was very well attended and enjoyed by everybody there."
Among the speakers was Kishwauketoe founder and board chairman Harold Friestad.
"He's been running Kishwauketoe for the 33 years it's been in existence," Vandenbrouke said. "It was he and several other village members that single-handedly saved Kishwauketoe from developers. They wanted to put hundred of homes and a resort in there. It sure wouldn't be the same area it is now. It (Kishwauketoe) is one of the prime sources for clean water for Geneva Lake. It's a watershed area for the lake which provides most of the clean water for the lake. And no tax dollars support Kishwauketoe. It's totally supported by donations and run by a very small staff, Harold and Jenn Yunker, and the rest are volunteers that work diligently to get rid of the invasive species and plant native plants, flowers and trees."
Vandenbrouke said the anniversary celebration also served as a small fundraising event in support of thishwauketoe Natural Conservance and as a preview for Kishwauketoe's nine annual fundraising Kishwauketoe 5K Run/Walk, held July 1 on the 231-acre Kishwauketoe campus.
Learn more
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy is located at 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy,. 67) in Williams Bay.
For more information, visit Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy on Facebook or visit the KNC website at https://friendsofknc.org.
In 135 Photos: Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Williams Bay
Kishwauketoe Bumble Bee Feeds on White Snakeroot
Kishwauketoe Honey Bee Feeds on White Snakeroot
Kishwauketoe Bittersweet Nightshade
Kishwauketoe Blue Vervain
Kishwauketoe Boneset
Brown Eyed Susan coneflower blooms at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
Kishwauketoe Bull Thistle
Kishwauketoe Calico Aster
Kishwauketoe Canada Goldenrod
Geneva Lake Conservancy Cardinal Flower Lobelia
Kishwauketoe Climbing False Buckwheat
Kishwauketoe Chicago & Northwestern Railroad Mile Post
Kishwauketoe Railroad Spur Trail On Old Chicago & Northwestern Railway Right-Of-Way
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy (KNC) in Williams Bay marked its 33rd anniversary on June 24 with a celebration gathering in the Green Vine Wine Room at Green Grocer & Deli in downtown Williams Bay. Pictured, from left, are KNC Manager Jen Yunker, KNC Founder and Board Chairman Harold Friestad, and KNC volunteer John Vandenbroucke.
Colorful New England Aster blooms at 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay. Offering a variety of diverse habitats including woodlands, wetlands, savanna, prairie, meadows and oak openings, Kishwauketoe is home to 286 different plants.
Tiny yet also mighty important, Harris Creek and Southwick Creek (pictured here emptying into Geneva Lake) play a vital role in maintaining the high water quality of Geneva Lake, numbered among the top 25 lakes in the nation. Passing through 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay, the two creeks filter water from a 20-mile watershed through the conservancy’s wetlands, with millions of gallons flowing into Geneva Lake daily.
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy's 33rd anniversary celebration event on June 24 in the Green Vine Wine Room at Green Grocer & Deli in Williams Bay was coordinated by Kishwauketoe's Events Planning Committee — from left Marianne Bonifacic, Cindy Stuhley and Sue Vandenbroucke.. Nonprofit Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy (friendsofknc.org), established in 1990, oversees the operation and conservation of its 231-acre nature preserve at 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy,. 67) in Williams Bay.